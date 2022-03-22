A day after a line of speakers raked the Town of Sahuarita over the coals for a plan to close both dog parks at the same time, officials announced they will set up a temporary park so owners have a place to take their animals.
Eight people spoke to the Town Council at call to the public Monday, all with the same theme: Closing both parks simultaneously for turf maintenance is a bad idea.
Ann Gertz told the council the decision was “devastating.”
“I have a 10-month-old service dog. I wouldn't have her if I could walk well, she's a mobility dog,” Gertz said. “You need to really realize this is a serious issue. This is not trivial.”
Others noted that dog parks have been a social lifeline, especially during the pandemic.
“We all know the last two years… how bad it's been mentally,” Olivia Rodarte said. “The only thing that has really kept a lot of us from going crazy has been being able to go to the dog park and take our dogs and socialize. So it's not only for the dogs but it's also for these people.”
Other speakers noted that social safety nets built at the parks ensure residents are looked after, get to doctor appointments and have other basic needs met.
The town announced Tuesday that after hearing the speakers that it will “provide space at Anamax Park for a temporary dog park area during the concurrent closures of both dog parks.”
The announcement didn’t include details, but added that the closure of the parks “will be moved back to sometime after the March 28 council meeting to allow for further council and staff discussion.”
Anamax Park dog park was set to close March 24 through May 6; Quail Creek-Veterans Memorial Park was to close March 23 to May 5. Those closures are off for now. In the past, one park would remain open while the other underwent seeding so dog owners always had a place to go.
Town spokesman Mark Febbo said last week supply chain issues put the town behind schedule, forcing the closure of both parks at the same time.
“Generally, we do stagger them, but this year it is not possible based on the time we received our shipments,” he said in a March 16 newspaper article. He suggested residents use HOA-operated dog parks, a comment Gertz seized on.
“I see other people with obvious medical conditions who can't walk from one end of the dog park to the other without sitting down,” she said. “They can't walk their dogs and we do not all have HOA dog parks as what's written in the newspaper article.”
The town’s announcement Tuesday said, “We understand that the proposed closures are disruptive to the lives of our dog park users and their pets, and we’re grateful to residents for turning up to speak their concerns to our town council.”