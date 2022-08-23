CLEAN UP 2.png

Pima County Regional Flood Control District contractors (KE&G) cleaned out the culverts under Abrego Drive after a July 2021 flooding incident.

 Pima County Regional Flood Control District

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Town of Sahuarita has paid out more than $53,000 to eight Green Valley homeowners and an HOA whose property was damaged in a 2021 flood tied to a drainage culvert that may not have been properly maintained.

The payouts were made in May by the town's insurance company and made public this month after a public records request by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun. The actual cost to the town was $5,000, the insurance deductible.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?