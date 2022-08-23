The Town of Sahuarita has paid out more than $53,000 to eight Green Valley homeowners and an HOA whose property was damaged in a 2021 flood tied to a drainage culvert that may not have been properly maintained.
The payouts were made in May by the town's insurance company and made public this month after a public records request by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun. The actual cost to the town was $5,000, the insurance deductible.
According to a town spokesman, the insurance company made the decision to settle the claims and, "The Town has not made any admission of responsibility or fault."
Residents of Casas de Abrego and their HOA filed Notices of Claim against the Town of Sahuarita and Pima County in December 2021, seeking nearly $268,000.
The claims — a precursor to a lawsuit — blamed flooding July 22-24, 2021, on a poorly designed and maintained drainage way in Sahuarita just north of the Green Valley border on Abrego Drive.
The Casas de Abrego neighborhood HOA claims the Town of Sahuarita failed to follow recommendations set forth in a 2014 study “in regards to Drainage #1,” a culvert under Abrego Drive that ultimately directs water to the Santa Cruz River.
It says the study identified three problem areas in the drainage way and that the culvert — the tunnels under the road — were 80% blocked by sediment.
The Town of Sahuarita told the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun that it performed maintenance on the drainage way but has no records. The residents’ claim asked how the town could have performed the maintenance if it had to rely on the county’s Regional Flood Control District and its contractor to clear out the culvert a month after the flood.
None of the homes hit by the flooding is in a flood plain and did not require flood insurance.
The claims listed $146,179 in losses for the HOA, including $107,555 for street replacement. They also details $121,793 in losses from eight homeowners ranging from $2,000 to nearly $79,000.
In the end, the entire group ended up with 20 percent of what they sought. Four of the eight residents walked away with less than $1,000 from the town, with payouts ranging from $287 to $15,794. The HOA received $29,235.
HOA president John Stichter said he thought the town acted in good faith, “and I want you to print that I don’t think it’s anybody’s business” what residents were paid.
The July 2021 flood hit more than one neighborhood. A Sept. 3 report from the Pima County Regional Flood Control District listed flooding reports from 17 homes in at least two neighborhoods and an inch of water inside Green Valley Animal Hospital on Duval Road.
The report said it’s unknown whether the culvert was clear before the storms but when inspected July 25, 2021, all four cells were “completely obstructed.”
Residents are not pursuing a claim against Pima County after it was determined the county did not have responsibility for the culvert.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone