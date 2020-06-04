The Town of Sahuarita will receive $3.6 million in Arizona Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (AZCares) funding.
The allotment, based on population, is Sahuarita’s share of nearly $441 million in direct funding from the Governor’s Office to go to local governments and nonprofits in the state that did not receive AZCares funding earlier this year.
The allocation was announced May 27 and Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said it provides a sense of certainty as they move into the first part of their budgetary discussions.
“I would say what the governor came up with is probably one of the most flexible I’ve seen in the country and one with the least amount of red tape,” he said. “This will give us the ability to at least get closer back to what our original budget priorities would have been.”
The money is meant to cover the payroll of the town’s police, fire, and EMS, a cost that usually comes from the General Fund. Without the financial pressures of this cost on the main pool of money the town uses for expenses, it will open the budget up for more.
Though it is still too early to quantify, Murphy said they are hopeful to use money freed by this relief in the General Fund for the benefit of residents and business owners.
“Hopefully, we’ll use it for business support, relief, those types of areas,” he said. “Everyone is going forward with their normal budget process and it is yet to be determined what our shortfall will but there will be one.”
Murphy was part of two meetings with Gov. Doug Ducey to discuss AZCares funding and the needs of municipalities in the COVID-19 recovery process alongside other mayors and leaders in Arizona.
“This hit different budgets in different ways and I’m grateful the governor reached out to various communities in the state of different sizes,” he said. “He wanted to know what would work for us and make us as whole as possible as fast as possible,” he said.
The governor also opened up an online express portal for municipalities seeking reimbursement for costs incurred during COVID-19 from FEMA.
The town's AzDEMA/FEMA application has been accepted, establishing the town is eligible for reimbursement but they will not submitting reimbursement requests until at least July.
Murphy said they have been tracking expenses incurred due to COVID-19 and the reimbursement money is less critical than AZCares.
Communications Coordinator Mark Febbo said they are still incurring applicable costs and will likely do so through December. They estimate their requests for FEMA reimbursements through December would probably not exceed $100,000.