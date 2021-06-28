The Sahuarita Town Council announced Monday that Town Manager Kelly Udall is retiring effective July 1.
The announcement came after a brief executive session at the end of the council meeting. Finance Director AC Marriotti was named interim town manager.
The council said it will talk about looking for a replacement in about three months. The council isn’t scheduled to meet again until late August.
Council member Kara Egbert credited Udall’s leadership and vision for making the town what it is today.
“We are grateful for his time here and his service to the Town of Sahuarita,” said Egbert, who has been on the council Udall’s entire tenure.
Udall and the rest of the council did not speak.
The council voted unanimously to accept Udall’s retirement and separation agreement, which wasn’t immediately available Monday night.
When Sahuarita Town Attorney Daniel Hochuli announced his retirement earlier this year he received nearly $94,000 and six months of paid health and dental insurance.
Udall, 58, was hired in 2013 from Pinetop/Lakeside, where he had served as town manager since 2004.
He was making $115,600 when he left the White Mountains and is making nearly $200,000 annually in Sahuarita.