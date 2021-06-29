Sahuarita Town Manager Kelly Udall is walking away from the job with a $100,000-plus deal that mirrors that given to the town attorney in March.
The Sahuarita Town Council announced Monday evening after an executive session that Udall, 58, is retiring effective July 1.
According to a separation agreement, Udall will receive six months’ pay, or nearly $97,000, and six months’ medical and dental benefits. The benefits start Sept. 1, after two months of paid administrative leave using accrued time off.
Town Attorney Dan Hochuli struck a similar deal in March when he announced his retirement after more than 26 years. Hochuli left and was hired back as a contract worker as the town looks to fill the position. His signature was on Udall’s separation agreement.
After announcing Udall’s departure, Finance Director AC Marriotti was named interim town manager. The council said it will talk about looking for a replacement in about three months. The council isn’t scheduled to meet again until late August.
Council member Kara Egbert credited Udall’s leadership and vision for making the town what it is today.
“We are grateful for his time here and his service to the Town of Sahuarita,” said Egbert, who has been on the council Udall’s entire eight-year tenure.
Udall and the rest of the council did not speak. The council voted unanimously to accept Udall’s retirement and separation agreement.
Mayor Tom Murphy didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment on the agreement.
Udall was hired in 2013 from Pinetop/Lakeside, where he had served as town manager since 2004.
He was making $115,600 when he left the White Mountains and is making nearly $200,000 annually in Sahuarita.