Sahuarita school and law enforcement officials said collaboration, communication and community preparedness were key to ensuring campus safety after a threatening photo surfaced at Walden Grove High School late last week.
But after dealing with misinformation on social media and spotty cell service on the Walden Grove campus, they acknowledge there’s still room for improvement.
“We're all here because we're talking about something that is really important, and that's our never-ending quest to keep our students and our staff safe in our schools, to do whatever it takes together to minimize any risks, and to continuously improve,” SUSD Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela said Tuesday during a public forum at Sahuarita Town Hall.
“No, we’re not perfect and we did do some things where we had good intentions and thinking of how we could do it better, but I'm really proud of the things that we did well.”
Lockdown
The Sahuarita Police Department is still investigating the incident that led WGHS into lockdown Feb. 16, but officials said it began shortly before 2 p.m., when several students were airdropped or texted photos of a grenade and a threat that the school would be “blown up.”
“As soon as we saw (the photo) we called the lockdown. We didn't wait to try and figure out, ‘Oh, where is this? Who’s it coming from?’ or anything like that. We simply initiated the lockdown right away to keep as many students safe as possible,” Walden Grove Principal Kristen Miller said during Tuesday’s town hall.
All WGHS students and staff were ultimately safe and accounted for, and officials later confirmed the grenade was fake, but the incident initiated a full lockdown procedure, with a large, coordinated response from local and federal law enforcement.
Parents would later wait in line hours into the evening at the school district auditorium to reunite with their children.
Two Walden Grove students were arrested Thursday and booked in Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of making terroristic threats and interfering or disrupting an educational institution in connection with the incident.
But educators, students and parents are still coping with the aftermath of the situation, and about 50 came to Tuesday’s town hall to share feedback on their experience.
Response, teamwork
The speed of response from both school administration and law enforcement was identified as a major strength.
The Sahuarita Police Department became aware of the incident at 1:57 p.m., and by 2:01 p.m., had an additional three officers on campus, according to Police Chief John Noland.
By 2:12 p.m., officers had begun moving as a team to start clearing different areas of campus.
“As I promised, a little over a year ago when we met over at the school district, we would ‘go, go, go,’ and that's what happened, that is the expectation. My officers, my civilian staff, have students in these schools as well, so we know it's urgent, and we know to get there and stop any type of threat,” Noland said.
Once the campus was deemed safe, Noland said school administration worked quickly to conduct a roll call in record time – accounting for all students, staff and faculty in under three hours, and evacuating all students from the school within 30 minutes.
“I'm aware that just the roll call process has taken four-plus hours before, just to figure out if you have all your students – have some fled, have some walked away, have some gone to the wrong classroom, and have you counted correctly? It's not an easy task, especially when it's not a drill,” Noland said.
Communication from the police department to the public was also “extremely fast” by law enforcement standards, Noland said. He credits the collaboration on the ground between the police department and the school district.
“There's not a single agency in Pima County that can take these events on by themselves. It requires teamwork and good working relationships, and I am extremely happy to have a great working relationship with the Sahuarita Unified School District,” Noland said.
“We listen to each other, we figure out what goals need to be met, and then the best way to do those and respect each other's roles in incidents like this.”
Misinformation
But just as these types of dangerous incidents can be dynamic and move extremely fast, so too can misinformation.
Reports of shots fired, later determined to be false, quickly began spreading through the school and the broader community on social media, Noland said, which the law enforcement had to work quickly to dispel.
“I believe students and others may have thought shots were fired because they heard noises that may have been doors slamming or tables being overturned, but what one student sends out to two students is almost multiplied by 100 moments later, and that goes out to parents and that obviously gets the concerns raised, we’re aware of that,” Noland said.
“But I also want you to know the information we send you from the police department is as accurate as we know at the time, and we're not going to rush to judgment simply saying there's nothing to fear here – that is not the message I should be sending out to my residents, otherwise the next message I send you, you won't believe,” he said.
Some technical difficulties on the school district's part, Valenzuela said, might have added to some of the confusion Thursday.
Emergency alert notifications from SUSD were not arriving to parents’ phones as quickly as they had hoped in some instances, and spotty cellular coverage – a well-known issue on the Walden Grove campus – impeded some communications with school and law enforcement officials.
“We've talked to some of the major cell providers, and basically what we've heard is that they don't seem like it's an urgency on their part to put up an antenna,” Valenzuela said, adding that he’s reached out to the Pima County Schools Superintendent’s Office for help addressing the issue.
Overall, school and law enforcement officials conveyed a message of thanks to the community for their patience and cooperation.
“Parents were very patient with us as we worked through this incident, and I'm just so thankful for that. The students did so well – they did what they needed to do, they hunkered down when they needed to hunker down, and they were respectful when the police went through to get them out of the classrooms. And our staff really did what they needed to do and stepped up. So, I'm just so thankful for all of that,” Miller said.
Since Feb. 17, the school district has brought in a number of counselors, school psychologists and social workers to provide students access to professional help. Those services will be available through Wednesday, and will be adapted as needed, Miller said.
The case is still being investigated by the Sahuarita Police Department to determine if any other suspects are involved, and to gather additional evidence before it’s formally submitted to the Pima County Attorney’s Office or juvenile court for possible prosecution.
SPD will also be conducting its own internal review of the lockdown.