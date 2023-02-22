Sahuarita school and law enforcement officials said collaboration, communication and community preparedness were key to ensuring campus safety after a threatening photo surfaced at Walden Grove High School late last week.

But after dealing with misinformation on social media and spotty cell service on the Walden Grove campus, they acknowledge there’s still room for improvement.

Several dozen parents, students and community members gathered in the Sahuarita Town Council Chambers Tuesday evening for a debrief about the recent lockdown at Walden Grove High School. 


Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

