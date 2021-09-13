featured Town gets bid to extend Quail Creek Crossing over river Sahuarita Sun Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Quail Creek Crossing under construction in 2018. It currently runs from Nogales Highway to the Santa Cruz River. Pennick Media Productions, pennick.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. The Town of Sahuarita has received a $5.53 million bid to build the extension of Quail Creek Crossing Boulevard from the Santa Cruz River to Old Nogales Highway in front of Quail Creek.The bid includes a low-flow bridge; the council will vote on the bid from Ashton Contractors and Engineers in Tucson Sept. 27.Public Works Director Beth Abramovitz said, according to data from Pima County, the bridge would not have had to be closed during this summer’s near-record monsoon. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bid Bridge Building Industry Hydrography Town Public Works Tucson Beth Abramovitz Council southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit