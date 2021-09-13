Road

Quail Creek Crossing under construction in 2018. It currently runs from Nogales Highway to the Santa Cruz River.

 Pennick Media Productions, pennick.com

The Town of Sahuarita has received a $5.53 million bid to build the extension of Quail Creek Crossing Boulevard from the Santa Cruz River to Old Nogales Highway in front of Quail Creek.

The bid includes a low-flow bridge; the council will vote on the bid from Ashton Contractors and Engineers in Tucson Sept. 27.

Public Works Director Beth Abramovitz said, according to data from Pima County, the bridge would not have had to be closed during this summer’s near-record monsoon.

Join the online forum

Tags