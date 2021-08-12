The Sahuarita Town Council will tell the Arizona Department of Transportation that it is opposed to the preferred west alternative route for the proposed Interstate 11 that would go through the community.
The council held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the current Final Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement phase of the I-11 project, a stretch of interstate that would connect Nogales to Wickenburg and is part of the larger Canamex project which would connect Canada to Mexico.
The council presented to a packed house, with at least 50 residents filling the town chambers and more in the lobby. Many attendees stopped to say hello to their neighbors who had also showed up and some brought their entire families.
The west route — one of two proposals — would run from I-19 west between El Toro Road and Twin Buttes Road, and would go up through Avra Valley by Saguaro National Park and the Ironwood Forest Monument.
There is no timeline on the project or funding allocated for the next stage of the process, which would involve another EIS. The I-11 project may not ever happen, or may take years, but the 30-day public comment period open now is a chance for those opposed to the project to have their voices heard. It closes Aug. 16.
The room was packed with residents of neighborhoods including Rancho Buena Vista, Rancho resort and Entrada Del Rio to voice opposition to the west route or the entire project itself.
Rancho Buena Vista Homeowners Association President Jan McClellan was among about 10 people to address the council during a call to the public. She spoke to issues the west route of the I-11 present to the local environment, economy and the people who call these neighborhoods home.
“No matter how it is aligned, the west option would destroy long-established neighborhoods in Sahuarita that offer a quiet, natural desert experience on larger-acre lots — unique and highly desirable, valuable Sahuarita destinations,” she said.
McClellan wrote to the council July 27 asking they advocate for the west route to be removed from any further consideration.
Other speakers addressed potential negative impacts on their property value should construction take place on the west route.
Many of the speakers talked about their long family histories in the areas that would be affected by the route and the residential community they seek and expect in Sahuarita.
Councilman Gil Lusk took the lead on discussing issues that the west route would present, advocating for the council to comment that they oppose the west route and endorse the east route, which utilizes the existing I-19 and I-10.
“If we do not oppose the west alternative route and simply let it go forward, OK... maybe it gets done next year, maybe in your grandchild's life, probably never, but regardless we need to take action now,” Lusk said.
He said the west route would have negative effects on resources, would cost billions of dollars and require major land acquisitions. He said the east route would involve widening the existing I-19, which would have a smaller impact.
“In effect, we’d be responsible for seeing the road widened to six lanes at maximum,” he said. “There would still be impacts to some neighborhoods due to the widening, it would be a larger impact in Green Valley, but it will be impacted.”
Vice Mayor Kara Egbert said the voice of residents at the meeting swayed her to side with Lusk and vote yes to a resolution to formally oppose the west route.
“There is power in being in a council meeting, power in numbers,” she said. “If I had a home where you guys were, I would want this gone, too.”
Mayor Tom Murphy voiced some interest in studying the west and east routes. Though he too voted in favor of a resolution to contact ADOT to oppose the route.
The I-11 is not a Town of Sahuarita project and though they can advocate for what they want or don’t want, it is ultimately an ADOT project.
Murphy said it’s important that all the people in the room get in their own comments to ADOT by the deadline since the town is only one voice.
Other council members pushed for the link to comment on the I-11 plan to be posted on the town’s website and social media.
The I-11 met with similar public opposition in Sahuarita at a council meeting in 2019 when the Tier I draft was still being developed.
The Final Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement is available at i11study.com/Arizona. You can also view it at the Town of Sahuarita or at the Joyner-Green Valley Library through Aug. 16.
To submit a comment, visit i11study.com/Arizona/ContactUs.asp, call 844-544-8049 or email I11Study@azdot.gov.