Sahuarita Town Attorney Daniel Hochuli will receive nearly $94,000 and six months of paid health and dental insurance when he leaves his job this year.
The severance package, laid out in a separation agreement dated March 1, was agreed to after Hochuli told the town he wanted to retire, Mayor Tom Murphy said.
The dollar figure is equal to six months’ salary. Hochuli’s current salary is $187,688 per year with a 6% retirement account match. His latest contract was signed in 2019.
A severance agreement was not part of Hochuli’s contract and the town was under no obligation to offer it. Murphy said the deal was struck in two closed-door executive sessions to make for an easier transition to a new town attorney.
“As a whole, I think everybody felt this was the best way and for the best interest of the town,” Murphy said.
Hochuli has been working as town attorney since December 1994, less than three months after Sahuarita’s incorporation. His position was brought in-house as a town employee in 2006, and he is the only person to have held the job.
“The position’s unique, the circumstances are unique — the time, job,” Murphy said. “I’m not seeing (the severance) as a thank you or a gift.”
The agreement doesn’t specify what Hochuli is expected to do other than “to provide for a smooth transition and recruitment” associated with his replacement. It does not require him to remain until a replacement is hired, though Murphy said that is the expectation.
Murphy said Hochuli will be the point person, putting together the transition process including advertising the position with law groups and his other contacts. He’ll help write questions for candidates that will assist the town in navigating specialized issues dealing with growth, land use and development agreements, Murphy said, adding, “He’ll do whatever is necessary.”
“I think it’s pretty specialized and we’ve only had one person all these years with that historic knowledge,” he said. “I think there’s a desire to have a little bit of carryover as well.”
There is no date set for Hochuli’s exit, Murphy said.