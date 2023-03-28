The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday approved a rezoning request, 6-1, for nearly 15 acres that paves the way for a proposed three-story apartment complex.

Vice Mayor Kara Egbert was the lone vote against the request, stating the three-story plan would take the town in a new direction.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?