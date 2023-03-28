The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday approved a rezoning request, 6-1, for nearly 15 acres that paves the way for a proposed three-story apartment complex.
Vice Mayor Kara Egbert was the lone vote against the request, stating the three-story plan would take the town in a new direction.
"I would be swayed to do a two-story," Egbert said as the public hearing closed. "But a three-story, I can see the concerns of the residents having a three-story building next to you with apartment dwellers — not apartment dwellers, anybody, quite frankly — in a three-story building."
The B-1 zoning request allows 39-foot main building heights. Only three buildings approved by Sahuarita are at 39 feet or higher — Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, the town's municipal complex and a church. The proposed project would mark Sahuarita's first move toward approving a three-story multi-family housing complex. La Posada, which has three-story buildings, was annexed in 2018.
The zoning request contained two preliminary development plan concepts — a three-story, 12-building plan with 252 units, and a three-story, 13-building plan with 276 units. Before any development begins, the town must approve a development plan with a detailed site plan and drainage and traffic reports.
The complex would up near the northeastern corner of La Cañada Drive and Duval Mine Road on 14.85 acres owned by the Park Corporation. The rezoning request met with opposition, most from scores of residents at the adjacent Green Valley RV Resort.
On Feb. 6, Sahuarita's Planning and Zoning Commission approved, 3-1, a recommendation to the Town Council that it approve the rezoning request from the GR-1 rural residential zone to B-1 local business designation.
Nearly 50 people submitted comments mostly opposed to the rezoning request, and about 20 spoke to the commission following a Park Corporation presentation.
The commission's recommendation came with three conditions — the site design substantially conforms with one of the preliminary plan concepts; portions of the building within 80 feet of its eastern boundary are limited to two-story construction; and any additional traffic improvements to Duval Mine Road resulting from the development will receive a proportional share paid by the developer.
Residents opposed to the rezoning have raised concerns about increased traffic and crime, drainage issues, density, water availability, and emergency, school and sewer capacities.
The opposition also centered around restricted sunset views due to the planned 39-foot high complex. The development would be between the Green Valley RV Resort and the Freeport-McMoRan mine tailings west of La Cañada Drive.
On Monday, more than 100 residents attended the council's rezoning hearing, with 11 speaking against the rezoning request and one supporting it.
GV RV Resort Tenant Association President Dale Powers told the council the majority of the resort's residents signed a petition opposing the rezoning request.
"I would like to again remind you that the Green Valley RV Resort opened in 1984, a full 10 years before Sahuarita was incorporated," he told the board. "Our resort's residents invested in the resort with the expectation that single-family residences would be built on this parcel next door, not three-story, high-density apartments."
During the council's hearing, staff reported the rezoning allowing a multi-family housing complex was within its General Plan's designated growth area. Town staff recommended the zoning request's approval, with the same conditions established in the commission's recommendation.
RV Resort residents said the three-story buildings would negatively impact their privacy, whereas single-family residential homes would not.
Residents opposing the rezoning also cited drainage concerns. The town's staff reported any development plan would have to account for 100-year storm events — those with a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.
Property owner and rezoning applicant Morgan Neville with Park Corporation told council members that at no point did he assert the planned development would be for affordable housing when Council Member Bill Bracco asked if there were known rental prices.
"How I would answer that question is they'll be market-based rents, and they'll be on par, or maybe a slight premium, to existing rents in the immediate area," Neville said during the hearing.
He said potential unit layouts could have various configurations and likely range from studios to two-bedroom units.
During the hearing, residents raised concerns regarding the town and the applicant's use of B-1 zoning instead of R-5 zoning. Town staff said B-1 allows for mixed-use — commercial and multi-family housing.
"As I've mentioned in previous conversations with several of you, I'm hopeful for the opportunity of the inclusion of some commercial in the ultimate development," Neville told council members. "And, ultimately, that's why we chose the B-1 in consultation with the staff to allow that flexibility and also, obviously, that multi-family is an allowed use by right in that zoning category."
The rezoning application reported a 2025 opening with no developer listed.