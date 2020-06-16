The open desert is a selling point for new residents to Sahuarita and surrounding areas, but it's also drawing something far less desirable — trash.
Just west of Rancho Sahuarita, on the southeastern corner of I-19 and Pima Mine Road, is an open stretch of desert sliced by dirt roads that provide access to gas, electric and wells.
Those same roads give access to people illegally dumping trash and debris in what is known as wildcat dumping. In random spots, typically in small groupings, the desert is littered with household trash, building materials and plenty of landscape trimmings.
On one trail leading off West Camino Rancheria, piles of trimmings, cinder blocks and Christmas trees line the road. Trash blown across the area blankets the area.
A Rancho Sahuarita Facebook group posted photos in late May after a resident saw the trash during a walk. Others quickly responded, and the next day the loose household trash was gone, but the bulky landscaping and building materials remained.
Private land
That land belongs to New Era Tucson LLC, and was the proposed 160-acre Copper Point development site that extends southeast from Interstate 19 and Pima Mine Road. Sahuarita voters narrowly rejected Propositions 469 and 470 in 2018, stalling the development.
Red Point Development in Tucson manages the property.
Red Point project manager Mike Leung said illegal dumping had been an issue since they purchased the property five to 10 years ago. He said about three weeks ago they sent contractors to the property and hauled off 4,000 pounds of trash.
But more trash, landscape trimmings and building materials remain scattered on different parts of the property.
Leung said the property next to Rancho Sahuarita has about the same amount of trash illegally dumped on it as the other properties they own. He said wildcat dumpsites are an issue among vacant properties, whether in the middle of nowhere or next to developed communities.
While the volume might be the same as other properties, Leung said he has an idea about the Sahuarita location's dumping source.
"You can tell from the garbage it's coming from people within Rancho," he said. "I've contacted the HOA and we've discovered a couple of vehicle-access points on the HOA property."
Leung said they have a good relationship with Rancho Sahuarita and that the HOA is working to place boulders and other obstacles to stop access.
He said Red Point typically responds to wildcat dumps twice a year and they hear about the trash through Pima County or Town of Sahuarita notifications.
Although Red Point recently removed several large piles of trash, Leung said they can't be out there all the time looking for new piles.
While Leung and Rancho Sahuarita are working to block access, there are access points for Tucson Electric Power, Western Electric, and other utilities. Leung said they have no authority to block those access points.
"That's a thing we had some issue with," he said. "I can block the easy ways that vehicles are coming in through Rancho, but in terms of blocking TEP's, I can't do any of that. It's not our property."
The trash Red Point removes varies, and Leung said he couldn't give an exact figure for how much it costs them. He did estimate that it's several thousand dollars each time.
Wildcat dumping
Tonja Morgan is a Rancho Sahuarita resident who moved into the area in 2003.
Morgan jogs different dirt roads on the Red Point property and is familiar with the area and the illegal dumping. She had seen patio umbrellas, mattresses, recliners, couches, vacuum cleaners and landscaping material. She has even seen decorated Christmas trees thrown into the desert.
Landscaping trash is also common among the wildcat dumping. She recalled smelling rosemary around a large pile and noted that it had to have been the leftovers from home landscaping.
Some people might not see dumping landscape trimmings as particularly harmful to the environment or the same as leaving household trash in the desert.
However, Morgan said they are not considering other impacts those trimmings could have on the area, such as providing artificial nesting areas for rodents and pests.
Morgan hasn't seen people dumping trash in the area but she said it's not uncommon to see vehicle lights in the open spaces from her home at night.
Like Leung, Morgan can tell by some of the trash that it originates from people within Rancho Sahuarita. She said it's a shame for people to pay all the money they do for homes in the well-kept community only to have trash illegally dumped in the desert next to neighborhoods.
Different jurisdictions
Wildcat dumping isn't just a problem west of Rancho Sahuarita.
In Sahuarita Heights, in unincorporated Pima County east of town, trash collects along the north side of Heriberto Lane.
In areas around Green Valley and Sahuarita, it's not uncommon to find land ownership changing between government and private jurisdictions.
Among the major landowners in the area is the State of Arizona.
The trash along Heriberto Lane falls right on the border of one of the many different parcels of State Trust Land in the area.
Dave Cherry, public information officer for the Arizona State Land Department, said the debris on Heriberto Lane didn't appear to be illegal dumping but more likely the result of wind blowing loose trash into the brush.
Cherry said the ASLD would be out to remove it.
ASLD said that illegal dumping statewide costs taxpayers ten of thousands of dollars annually and conservatively estimated there are a few tons of garbage collected each year. The cost to clean wildcat dump sites on State Land comes from the department's budget.
Because ASLD is responsible for more than nine million acres, Cherry said they rely heavily on the public to notify them of illegal dumpsites. On average, ASLD receives about two notifications per month from the public, making it one of the most common complaints.
When ASLD receives a complaint, they visit the site and determine if staff can clean the area or if they need to reach out to contractors or volunteer groups for assistance.
A few hundred feet east of the trash on Heriberto Lane is more garbage, including tires, dumped in a wash off Columbus Boulevard.
The 20-acre parcel is owned by the City of Tucson and sits between private property and State Trust Land. The jurisdictional shift highlights the issue of identifying who is ultimately responsible for cleaning an illegal dumpsite.
An open space between upper and lower Rancho Sahuarita along Williams Ranch Road is another known illegal dump site.
The area includes jurisdictional changes between utilities, Rancho Sahuarita and private owners.
Sgt. Michael Blevins said the Sahuarita Police Department cited one person in March for illegally dumping garbage in the area.
"And that was because they discovered their address in the garbage," he said.
Blevins said state law makes illegal dumping a misdemeanor, punishable with a fine and up to a year in jail.
The state's statute also makes illegal dumping by commercial contractors or individuals exceeding 300 pounds of garbage a felony.
Leung said when they clean wildcat dumpsites, they also take a look for any identifying information.
He said there are times when they find an address in the trash, and at that point he'll send them a letter to put them on notice.
Leung said he has also posted "no trespassing" signs in addition to working with Rancho Sahuarita to block off access points.
However, he said signs typically have a limited capability to stop the illegal dumping.
"We recognize that vacant property always has dumping and it's an illegal practice," Leung said. "Unfortunately, the property owners are left holding the bag to deal with it, and we deal with it."