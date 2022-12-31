windfall.jpg

Char and Tim Seawell perform as Windfall.

Char and Tim Seawell moved to Green Valley in June and, after performing together more than 25 years as Windfall, offloaded much of their musical equipment and pretty much decided to retire from the stage. 

It didn't last long. They were back in front of an audience in December as part of Green Valley's Got Talent, and will be the show's featured act in January. 



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

