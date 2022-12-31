Char and Tim Seawell moved to Green Valley in June and, after performing together more than 25 years as Windfall, offloaded much of their musical equipment and pretty much decided to retire from the stage.
It didn't last long. They were back in front of an audience in December as part of Green Valley's Got Talent, and will be the show's featured act in January.
“We’re excited to be participating in it,” Char said. “It's an honor, without question. We had no idea there would be an audience for what we do here.”
The couple have been married more than 25 years and have been performing as Windfall just as long.
They met at the Seattle Musicians’ Union when they both put up advertisementslooking for someone to play music with. They were both 25.
They performed together for three months until Char moved to Colorado to play in several country rock bands. For nine years, the couple called each other about once a year until they decided to reconnect for good.
On his way to a golf tournament, Tim stopped in Denver, and a month later he proposed to Char at a Taco Bell.
“Maybe we should do the M-word,” he said.
Six months after they were married, Char and her daughters moved back to Seattle and the couple formed Windfall.
However, the couple’s musical interests started long before Windfall was ever created.
In high school, Tim was influenced by Peter, Paul and Mary and other folk musicians. He played for small gatherings and weddings and found friends who shared his love of music.
“I have always loved music about heart and truth, and human relationships, and music was a quest for my own sanity,” he said. “I feel like you can tell the truth in music and it bypasses all the defenses in people’s hearts.”
Char got her musical start at 11, when her father bought her a guitar.
“My dad really wanted someone in the family who was a performing musician,” she said. “He worked in special services in the military, so he booked my first concert at 15 on a militarybase.”
Char started performing at military bases in California, and performed in Germany. She recalls that when her mother would ask her to do her chores, her father would insist she be left alone to allow her creativity to grow.
“I spent a lot of time being creative so I wouldn't have to do household chores,” she said.
Being creative sure came in handy for the couple in the 2020 UK Songwriting Contest, launched 20 years ago to identify international songwriting talent.
Their song “What If I Forget” was a finalist in the folk and love song categories.
The folk song category came as no surprise to Char.
“But then it was also one of the top eight love songs that was picked, which blew us away because it did not seem like the kind of song that would resonate with a group of songs talking about romantic love," she said.
Char says the song was inspired by a woman they had never met; they had performed at her husband’s memorial service. He had Alzheimer’s and relied on his wife to be his memory.
“Rather than asking if he would remember, she took over the responsibility of being his memory for him,” Char said. “That's what inspired that song is her loving care of his memory while he was alive.”
She says stories like these are what inspires all of her songs and is why she calls herself a “storytelling songwriter.”
“I'll see an interaction somewhere out in the world, and it just feels like there's a story in there that needs to continue to be told in song,” she said.
The couple moved to the Green Valley area last summer but didn't think they'd continue performing. But Larry Worster, artistic director and founder of Green Valley’s Got Talent, welcomed them and embraced their songwriting. So they're back at it.
