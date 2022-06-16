Tucson Medical Center is no longer interested in buying Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley.
TMC Health made the announcement Thursday, shortly after employees in Green Valley were told of the decision.
“After sincere and extensive analysis, TMC Health has made the difficult decision that it will not move forward with the acquisition,” TMC said in a brief announcement. The hospital did not elaborate.
TMC had been talking to SCVRH for more than seven months about the possibility of buying the 49-bed hospital, and signed a non-binding letter of intent in late April. TMC entered the due-diligence phase more than six weeks ago and in May said it expected the deal to go through in about 60 days.
“It came as a pretty big surprise to us,” Santa Cruz Valley CEO Steve Harris said. “We’d been at this for months and weren’t aware of any issues.”
He said the board will meet to decide next steps and that there are other potential Tucson-based buyers.
“We remain hopeful,” Harris said.
This was the second time TMC explored, then ended, plans to become involved with the hospital. In 2014, TMC announced it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with McDowell Enterprises to explore the development and operation of what would become Green Valley Hospital, later renamed Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.
That deal didn’t go through and the doors opened in 2015 as an independently operated hospital. It went into bankruptcy two years later.
The hospital was purchased after emerging from bankruptcy in 2018 by the lone bidder, Lateral GV, an offshoot of California-based Lateral Investment Management in California, the current owners.
