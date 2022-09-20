buildings

TMC Health purchased these two buildings next to the closed Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. The building on the right is a shell and has never been occupied. The building on the left houses doctors offices, which all remain. 

Tucson Medical Center has acquired two of the three medical office buildings outside the closed Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital for $6.5 million.

Julia Strange, TMC Health’s vice president of Community Benefit, said the non-profit plans to place a primary care group in the location and rotate specialists through. The deal closed last week and Strange said they are working on a timeline for those services.



