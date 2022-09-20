TMC Health purchased these two buildings next to the closed Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. The building on the right is a shell and has never been occupied. The building on the left houses doctors offices, which all remain.
Tucson Medical Center has acquired two of the three medical office buildings outside the closed Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital for $6.5 million.
Julia Strange, TMC Health’s vice president of Community Benefit, said the non-profit plans to place a primary care group in the location and rotate specialists through. The deal closed last week and Strange said they are working on a timeline for those services.
“We’re doing our best to ensure the residents of Green Valley have the healthcare they need,” Strange said Monday, adding that the purchase is a continuation of TMC’s efforts to serve the Interstate 19 corridor.
She said the existing tenants in the building that is occupied want to remain. The other building is unfinished inside and has never been occupied; TMC is exploring what to do with it.
The buildings were sold by a subsidiary of Lateral Investment Management, which operated the hospital.
The third medical office building is owned by Pima Pain Center and is unaffected by the transaction.
“This was an enormously positive event for the community,” said Steve Harris, board chair for Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. “Having TMC as an anchor is phenomenal.”
TMC is building the 60-bed Rincon Neighborhood Hospital in southeastern Tucson that is slated to open in 2023; medical buildings opened in 2021 on that campus, which also includes an ambulatory surgical center. TMC Health also operates Benson Hospital in Benson.
Strange said if Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital reopens, TMC would be “open to a conversation” on collaboration.
TMC signed a non-binding letter of intent in April to buy the 49-bed hospital in Green Valley but announced in June that it would not pursue the purchase. SCVRH closed two weeks later.
