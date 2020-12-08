Tio, a 7-year-old terrier, has become a bit of a local celebrity. He got loose while in foster care through The Animal League of Green Valley, sparking a nearly three-week search by volunteers.
Not only has he been found, Tio has a new name and a new home — just in time for the holidays.
TALGV President Kim Eisele said Tio, now Tio Fred, arrived at the Animal League in September. He was among eight dogs from the Pima Animal Care Center, a common practice for the animal nonprofit when they don’t have many animals on-site.
“He came in with two other females and the two got adopted; it left just him,” she said. “We decided he might benefit from being with a foster and the day he went, his foster mom took him out into the backyard on his leash. He was acting fine and so she dropped the leash and he bolted over the wall.”
He escaped on Nov. 14 and was spotted on La Canada in the Los Campanas area that day.
For the first 10 days, there were frequent sightings of the dog, who was dragging his leash behind him. From Las Campanas he was seen heading into the Solterra neighborhood off Desert Bell Drive. He was later spotted in the San Miguel neighborhood.
Eisele said they set traps for the dog in areas where he’d been seen and volunteers and community members kept searching.
The Animal League provided updates on Facebook and received a number of comments from community members and volunteers keeping an eye out for him. People were encouraged to call in with sightings. Their first post about the missing dog was shared 144 times.
A volunteer also posted about Tio on the Green Valley News social platform NABUR, and he was shared in Nextdoor.
But just over a week after going missing, sightings fell off.
“We were losing faith when we got a call that he was seen,” Eisele said. “I went over there with my assistant and I was not far from him. He looked at me, started to come towards me then bolted like three times. I couldn't even stomp on the leash. He was like the speed of light and took off down the street where we lost him."
Animal League volunteer Emalee Eisenhauer decided to take a drive Dec. 3 in an area the terrier had been spotted just off of Camino Casa Verde and La Canada when she caught a glimpse of him behind a fence. She spent a couple hours patiently luring him out with treats long enough for him to inch out so she could grab hold of his leash.
“Emily felt if she didn't get him at that time we would lose him,” Eisele said. “A lot of people deserve credit, but if it wasn’t for her…”
Holly Lee, a local massage therapist, heard the story of the little dog from one of her clients and was immediately drawn in.
“I first heard about Tio through my client Nancy who watched the last part of his journey unfold from her home,” Lee said. “That is when I found out how long he had survived attached to a lead while searching the area for his sisters.”
Lee told her wife, Cori, about the saga and the couple knew they wanted to give the dog his forever home, especially since they had just lost one of their two dogs a couple months ago.
“She said, ‘What are we waiting for, let’s adopt him and bring him home,'” Lee said. “Cori and I had lost our girl Moxi on Oct. 14. We had her 18 months before she passed away at 15 and a half”
Eisele said the runaway dog was kept under supervision and not available right away. The couple met another dog when they came in but he was not the right fit for their other dog, Sir.
The next day, they were back to meet their first choice, Tio and they adopted him on Dec.6.
“He and our Sir were brought together and deemed compatible and now Fred is family,” Lee said. “We are adding lattice to the backyard wall to be sure it is up at six feet for safety, a little more expense but he is so worth it.”
They named him Fred in their tradition of giving their adopted dogs human names and after a man named Fred who had bonded with their dogs while they were being boarded.
Eisele said Tio Fred left amid fanfare. He had lots of visitors and members of the community who had seen the story unfold on Facebook.
“These two women are so nice and kind and he's going to have a phenomenal home,” Eisele said. “It's a Christmas miracle you hope for and to me it’s what rescue is all about — bringing him in here, literally rescuing him from being out in the cold nights and all that and then getting him in a home.”
The Lees agree Tio Fred is a miracle.
“Our retirement area understands all too well the grief process and the instinctual desire to connect with our loved ones,” Holly said.
Holly said she often catches Fred looking at himself in the mirror, and Sir is being patient with his new brother.
Though the Animal League always has pets in need of loving homes, Eisele said dog adoptions have been amazing this year.
“Dogs have been flying out the door and it's all been by appointment,” she said. “I don’t know if it's the pandemic and people need that warm and fuzzy companion.”
The Lees are planning on creating a Facebook page for Tio Fred so the community can keep following his life.
“I think Fred could be the poster child for 2020," Holly said. "With equal doses of love, patience and consistent gentle guidance, we are sure Fred will not only survive but thrive, and the same might be said for our community and our country during 2020.”