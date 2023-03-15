For students in Sahuarita Unified School District’s Construction, Technology and Architectural programs, there is big value in building a complete tiny house.
Seniors in the construction program at Sahuarita High School began to build a tiny home following winter break, and once it's completed, it will be sold for about $40,000 going right back into the program.
Everything from the metal frame to the bathroom and installation, will be built by students.
And, it will be a move-in ready home for whoever buys it.
Construction, Technology and Architectural Teacher Adrian Morales said the house is planned to be completed by May 1, and goes through the same inspections any home would.
“It just passed phase two which is the floor and installation. Phase three is the frame,” he said. “It’s being inspected for insurance purposes so when someone buys it, it can be insured. When I was researching and proposing the tiny house to the school, insurance was big. We want to make sure whoever has this has a real house that’s insured.”
For him, the program and projects like this one give students the chance to take real ownership and pride in their work.
“From the student perspective, what’s great is to be able to say I went to Sahuarita and when I fill out that job application I’ll say I took that program,” he said. “The business industry around here knows that means something.”
Juniors Jonathan Arvizu, Perla Chavez, Keymon Hollis and Ian Morales are all in the construction program and participate in construction competitions together in SkillsUSA, a national CTE based competition program for students.
For all of them, the hands-on learning opportunities have broadened not only their construction skills but also their soft skills.
“It helped me become more creative, thinking outside the box because things don't go your way all the time,” Ian Morales said. “Like with this plumbing project, there's a lot of things to take into consideration. You have to plan, maybe reschedule your deadline, and it helped me become more like a leader.”
Arvizu, who first became interested in the program after an eighth grade visit, said the class isn't set up like your “normal classroom.”
“You control how your project comes out, how your design looks, whether you want to paint an item or burn it or strain it,” he said. “When you start the program, the teacher gives you examples, describes what you are doing. As you advance he's there to help with questions but you should understand the fundamentals because he gives you all the basics in year one and puts you to the test in the next couple years.”
The experience of the class and SkillsUSA has helped him grow as a leader.
“It's got me to become a great public speaker. I've always liked speaking my mind and getting a lot done so it really just bundles everything up,” he said. “You grow into a leader who can put something together.”
The group of them recently earned third place for the Team Build category in the SkillsUSA regional competition, and will be competing at the state level on April 10.
Chavez said they have formed a strong bond through the process.
“We make a good team,” she said. “The class and SkillsUSA helped me communicate more.”
Hollis said the experiences have given him a new perspective on leadership.
Students also earn college credits and gain access to the local industry businesses through field trips and visits in the class.
When it comes to the tiny house, Arvizu said they are ahead of schedule and the year-three students have been working hard on the project.
“Some of the challenges are really just getting the measurements finely detailed, because nothing can be incorrect here, especially because we are putting it on top of a trailer,” he said. “Getting it up onto the trailer and getting everything to fit perfectly, it makes you feel good because you did everything correctly."
What’s most exciting are plans for next year to have the Architectural Drafting students design a tiny house that the construction students will build.
“We are going to be building what they design because then we will be the year-three kids next year,” Arvizu said. “It’s great.”
For Morales, having a student-designed, student-built tiny house is a dream.
“They get to build that passion of designing something, then it’s like you have designed what you wanted, now it's time to design something real and the tiny house is perfect,” he said. “I hope they come back next year after high school and say, 'I designed that, I picked the colors and it's all me.' Same for the construction kids who can return and say, 'And I used everything I learned to build that.'”
For the students, SkillsUSA and class projects like the tiny home are all building worthwhile skills and fun for their future and now.
“It's been a really good change taking this class because you get to meet new people, create new bonds and get new skills as well,” Ian Morales said. “I feel like kids should take this program, not just for trade skills, leadership, too.”