With the cost of groceries, gasoline, clothing and pretty much everything else rising, people are looking for ways to save.
According to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from May 2021 to May 2022, the Consumer Price Index — what we're paying for goods and services — increased 8.6%, the largest 12-month increase since December 1981.
Some consumers are turning to thrift stores to relieve some of gthe pressure, and the resale market is expected to grow in the coming years.
ThredUP, an online clothing consignment/thrift shop, said the global secondhand market is expected to grow 127% by 2026. Their 2022 Fashion Resale Report said the fastest expected growth would happen this year at 24%.
They also found that “58% of consumers say secondhand shopping has helped them in some way during a time of inflation.”
For the thrifters who have been practicing frugality all their lives, their bargain-finding skills have them prepared for higher prices.
Thrift shops
Green Valley's White Elephant is a local go-to for good deals on home items, furniture, clothing and everything in between.
Manager Karen Lavo said it’s hard to pin down whether they've seen an increase in customers because of inflation.
“You know, it’s hard to say because we are always busy,” she said. “It is summer, so that number drops off some, but we are still busy.”
Lavo said June saw more than 15,000 people come through the doors, which is understandably slower than the high season.
She’s sure people coming into the store are trying to save money, but that's the case in hard times and good.
“Thrifters are like that, they are always out looking a good deal and we get such nice furniture sometimes, it’s such a huge savings,” she said. A piece of furniture that might cost $900 new at a retail store might cost $125 there, she said.
Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona has seen a higher customer count lately as well as new faces.
Marketing Coordinator Alyx Vigil-Emerson said for the Sahuarita location, “June of this year was 10% down from June 2021, but we have seen a 9.5% increase in business this month over May.”
Goodwill increased the average price of textile items by 6% last year. The economy also has an effect on donations.
“When the economy is doing well, we usually see an increase in donations, as people tend to donate older items after they buy replacements,” she said. “We usually also see an increase in customers during challenging economic times, with the amount of donations decreasing as well. However, on a whole, the number of donations to our Sahuarita store have been consistent.”
Lifelong thrifters
Thea Arai said she and her husband have been practicing frugality for years out of necessity with a family of five.
“Both my husband and I came from thrifty/frugal backgrounds ourselves, so when raising our children, it just came more or less naturally,” she said. “Now that we are retired and money is no longer an issue, we continue many of our thrifty ways as they are second nature.”
Arai, who lives in Green Valley, said their thriftiness has made it to the next generation "because our children all seem to be good at handling money and living within their means.”
Arai said she has noticed the cost of everything go up, from groceries to gas, but they are comfortable in their financial situation so it doesn’t hit them hard.
“Its second nature to be thrifty so even though we can afford to buy something we may not,” she said. “We know eventually prices will come down or we’ll decide we don't need a certain item after all.”
She said a big part of getting into a habit of being more cost-conscious, is being aware and changing your mindset.
“Don’t think of it as depriving yourself, moderate it,” Arai said. “ Make it a kind of game of skill, you against the system. Be aware of your everyday habits. I'm not saying having your McDonalds or Starbucks here or there is a bad thing. If you enjoy it, do it, but don't do it all the time. Moderate.”
Coming from a large family, Cynthia Chambers has also been a thrifty shopper for many years.
“I came from a military family and we traveled a lot and didn't get a lot of money,” she said. “My mother had to be thrifty with seven children and she taught us how to make ends meet, no matter the price of things.”
Chambers, who lives part time in Sahuarita, said she’s not bothered by inflation because she's thrifty.
“It's become a family tradition to get along with less and I don't want to do anything different than what my family taught me to do,” she said. “I can find things at a tenth of the cost so if prices go up 10%, it’s OK because I can find bargains one-tenth or one half less than full price.”
Among her ways of saving are enjoying free entertainment like pop concerts, opting for streaming over cable, taking advantage of coupons for food, buying clothes after the season and earning mileage points on credit cards for travel.
She and her husband even switched to a Toyota Prius, a hybrid, to reduce gas costs.
She always makes sure to pay off her credit card bill each month to avoid interest, and recommended newcomers to frugality do the same.
“My parents taught me not to put something on a credit card unless you can pay it off every month,” she said. “Those fees can really add up and it’s better to save for what you want.”
Along with saving money, Chambers said there is a thrill to the hunt.
“I feel like I’m hunting for a bargain and if I was just paying the regular price I wouldn't have that feeling of excitement,” she said.