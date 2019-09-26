If you love Green Valley’s dark skies, get ready for another season of science lectures and star parties.
The 2019-20 Southern Arizona Star Party lecture series schedule has been announced with more dates and topics to meet increasing interest. This season will run from September through May.
The lectures and star parties are presented by the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, Sonora Astronomical Society and Historic Canoa Ranch. The first lecture begins Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at Canoa Ranch followed by a star party at 7 p.m. with telescopes for viewing the night sky.
A full schedule with times and dates is available on the Canoa Ranch events calendar and Whipple Observatory Facebook page.
The event is free and open to the public with no reservations required.