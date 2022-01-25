After more than two weeks of searching, relatives, neighbors and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are still looking for answers in the disappearance of Johnnie Huff.
Huff, 71, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Jan. 10 near his home on the 200 block of West Palma Drive in Pueblo Estates. He was wearing a gray shirt and jeans.
He is described as 5-foot-11 inches, about 171 pounds, and has early stages of memory loss, according to a PCSD spokesman.
On Monday, a helicopter circled over the area of Continental Road and La Canada Drive after deputies received reports of a man matching Huff’s description, but the search didn’t pan out.
Lt. Paul Hill, commander of the Green Valley PCSD substation, said a number of theories about Huff’s whereabouts have been followed up, but usually end the same way.
“Residents have come in and come up with ideas for where to search, but they've led us right back to square one, which is we still don’t know where he is,” Hill said Monday.
Hill said detectives canvassed Green Valley neighborhoods with more flyers and descriptions of Huff on Monday, and will continue to classify the case as a missing person until there is definitive evidence otherwise.
Until then, Hill said the search for clues about Huff will continue, both from the air and on foot.
Community help
Cary Bennington, a cargevier for Huff and his wife, Joanne, said the family is “distraught,” but they are heavily involved in the search and continue to hold out hope for any new leads and his safe return.
“We can’t thank all the volunteers enough for all of their efforts and for not giving up,” Bennington wrote to the Green Valley News.
“The police have told us they will not give up until Johnnie is found…now let’s go find Johnnie,” she said.
Driven by their concern and a desire to find answers, several boots-on-the-ground efforts to find Huff have sprung up on social media, including those of Chris Natalini, a hiker and long-distance runner from Amado.
Over the past week, Natalini has logged more than 45 miles on foot in her own search for Huff, often sharing updates to the Nextdoor group “Let’s Find Johnnie Huff,” which was started by Bennington.
Natalini, who has experience with search-and-rescue operations, said though she has never met Huff, she immediately knew she wanted to help after hearing about the case from a family member.
“When I hear about cases like this, I think about my own family. What would I need to do if my own father was out there and needed me? There would be nothing stopping me from finding answers,” she wrote in an email to the Green Valley News.
“Mr. Huff is a husband, a veteran, a friend and he deserves to be searched for, whatever the results may be…I look forward in assisting to bring him home. I would like to sit with him and tell him some stories about the places I searched. He may even get a kick out of some of it,” she said.
“Time is of the essence and as every day that passes, I know that chance to talk to him about the journey to find him is ‘slim.’”
Together with her dog, Flaco, the pair have searched washes and remote desert areas near Huff’s last known location, tracing their steps with GPS and telling everyone they meet about the case – many folks, she said, still have no knowledge Huff is missing.
Though her search hasn’t turned up any solid leads – she found a pair of shoes in a wash that ultimately did not match Huff’s belongings – she doesn’t plan on giving up anytime soon.
“There are so many possibilities and questions, as there are in any missing persons case. Right now, we need to inform the public, get his name and updated picture out and ask residents to call 911 or Pima County Sheriff's Dept. with any information – even the smallest clue or tip could be exactly what is needed to help bring Mr. Huff back home,” she said.
“Sadly, I believe these cases are more common than we realize but I want people to know that there is someone out here who cares and will stand beside their family, if that day comes and they find themselves needing help,” she said.
For those interested in searching for Huff, Natalini said to remember your own safety, too – bring water, travel in a group if possible and let others know when and where you’re going.
Bennington also encouraged volunteers to use and reference the more recent photo of Huff rather than his outdated driver’s license photo.
Anyone with information on Johnnie Huff or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.