Talia Carey was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts. She lived there until she was 5, when she and her mother moved to Arizona. She still spent three months a year every summer on the East Coast, so her heart is still there!
She grew up here in the area, and went to the local schools, graduating from Sahuarita High School in 1995. She began attending Pima College in 1996, studying early childhood education. However, she began dating her future husband, Garrick, then. He was offered a job as a deputy sheriff in Ajo, which required them to relocate. She began her career with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department while living there in 1998 as a 911 dispatcher. They were married in 2000, and they had a son, Charlie, in 2004.
Q: You are the administrative manager for the Green Valley Fire District. Can you tell me how long you've worked for the district and what your duties are? What's your favorite part of the job?
A: I began working for the district in October of 2016, and it has been a wonderful career change! I was hired to be the administrative manager, however I am now also responsible for all the HR related duties as well as payroll. I manage a team of two other administrative staff and we serve the district well together. I went back to school last year to get my business administration degree, which is keeping me busy, but it’s a welcome challenge. I love the family atmosphere of the district, as well as how much we all take care of the community. My favorite part of the job is far and away the close knit atmosphere in the office and how well we all work together.
Q: Tell me what sorts of things you and your family like to do, especially in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area? I know your son plays football for Sahuarita High School. Does he play other sports? Is your family big into sporting events?
A: My extended family all live close to each other in sort of a “compound” so to speak, a seven-acre parcel with each household close to one another. We spend a lot of time together, barbecuing, swimming, and watching our children’s sporting events. I love live music, you can often find me attending country music concerts, with my sister in law. My 15 year old son Charlie plays football and tennis for the Sahuarita Mustangs, so he keeps us busy! We are a big sports family!! Go PACK go!!
Q: What are the best things about living in the area?
A: Having grown up in this community, I am so happy to be able to raise my son in a small town atmosphere. He definitely has a few more conveniences than I did growing up as a teenager 25 years ago, but the wholesomeness is still here and that is so appealing to us as parents. My husband and I both work where we live, me with GVFD and he as a sergeant with PCSD here in GV, so we both serve where we live. I love being able to give back to the community, by being a part of the Green Valley Firefighters Foundation and the Sahuarita Mustang Football Booster Club. I am the vice president of both of these non-profits, and they both do excellent work for the community!