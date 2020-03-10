Lisa Cole was appointed Sahuarita Town Clerk in October 2014. She serves as the Town’s records officer, election official and secretary to the local Public Safety Personnel Retirement System board. A member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Arizona Municipal Clerks Association, she was awarded the designations of Certified Municipal Clerk in 2012 and Master’s Municipal Clerk in 2016.
Cole is also certified by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns as a municipal election official. She also is certified by the Arizona Secretary of State as an election officer.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master's of Public Administration from Bellevue University in Nebraska. Prior to her career in public service, Cole worked in the financial industry.
A native of the Midwest, Cole moved to Sahuarita more than 15 years ago to escape the cold, blustery winters and hot, humid summers of Nebraska.
She lives with her family and two dogs in the small community of Rancho Abrego.
Q: How and when did you decide to pursue a career in municipal service?
A: My career in municipal service began in 2004, when I was hired by the Tucson City Clerk’s Office as the city records manager. I quickly discovered a municipal clerk wears many hats and was intrigued by the multitude of opportunities to serve the public in the areas of elections, records management and public information. It was there I cultivated my passion for municipal service and desire to make a difference in the community. I became active in both local and international professional municipal clerk organizations to pursue continuing education opportunities that led to my professional designations.
Q: When you took the position of Town Clerk, what appealed to you most about the job?
A: First and foremost, I was attracted to the position of Town Clerk because it gave me an opportunity to serve those in the community in which I live. I love living in Sahuarita and working for the Town is a rare opportunity to give something back to my hometown and make valuable contributions to its well-being while continuing my career in public service. I was also drawn to being part of the growth of Sahuarita. In the short five years I’ve been the Town Clerk, I’ve been fortunate to be a part of many firsts for the town, including the first fall election of council members, the first strategic plan and the first Sahuarita app.
Q: What would you like the community to know most of all about the Town Clerk’s office?
A: The municipal clerk is often the first and most direct link between citizens and government. As such, the Town Clerk’s Office is dedicated to serving the community. We pride ourselves as being the “face of the town” and strive to provide responsive, efficient service with a smile. The office is critical to the support of the community, local businesses and visitors.