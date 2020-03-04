Lenny Friedman was born in Yonkers, New York, and educated as an engineer at NYU and C.W. Post. He also worked on the Apollo project for Grumman Aircraft and computer manufacturing for IBM before moving to Oregon, where he owned an organic juice manufacturing company for 25 years.
He attended Southern Oregon University to obtain his teaching certificate and become a middle school math teacher for 10 years.
Friedman and his wife, Dusty, purchased a home in Quail Creek in 2006, sold their Oregon home and moved permanently to Green Valley in 2016, enjoying the weather, recreational activities, friends, fun and proximity to Tucson.
Friedman's activities include pickleball, cycling, hiking, billiards, bridge, dance, philosophy club, building meditative labyrinths and pickleball.
He is a member of Beth Shalom Temple Center, where he prays and walks a solar labyrinth that he designed and built with the Temple Men's Club.
Friedman has four children and six grandchildren living in Denver, Oregon, Phoenix and Hawaii.
How long have you been working with kids?
I started working with kids by teaching math, coordinating the talented and gifted, and coaching football at Rogue River Middle School.
Upon retiring in 2011, I helped start an after-school enrichment program for Rogue River students. After relocating to Green Valley, I taught pickleball at Walden Grove High School, Continental Elementary School and through the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Department.
I also volunteer as a docent for fourth-grade students with Friends of Madera Canyon.
I look forward to expanding teaching pickleball to kids in other elementary, middle, and high schools in Sahuarita and Green Valley, as it's a sport that people can play their whole lives.
What drew you to living here?
My wife and I purchased a home in Quail Creek and relocated to Green Valley initially due to the temperature and sunshine in Southern Arizona as compared to the cold and gloomy five of 12 months in Southern Oregon.
In addition to a weather improvement, we discovered friendly, caring, fun and life-loving people. We love the beauty of the desert as well as the Santa Rita and Catalina Mountains.
The addition of 16 dedicated pickleball courts in Quail Creek in 2014 and expansion of the billiards room has greatly enhanced livability in the area.
Through our many activities, we have made many new and lifelong friends.
When not helping kids, what do you enjoy doing for recreation?
My primary activity and passion is pickleball. As a USA Pickleball Association ambassador since 2015, I have taught more than 300 people to play pickleball. I'm also in the process of trying to become a certified pickleball referee.
Billiards is a game I play for fine motor movements and stimulating my mind with geometry and physics. When I find the time, I like to hike, bike, dance and build labyrinths. Playing bridge and engaging in philosophical discussions at the Quail Creek Socratic Society meetings also stimulates my mind.
I fulfill my religious and spiritual pursuits through my involvement at Beth Shalom Temple Center.