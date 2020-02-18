Jim Hartmann of Green Valley was raised in rural Minnesota and married his high school sweetheart, Sheila, 50 years ago. He graduated from MIT and became a teacher and school counselor. He and Sheila focused on lives of service to others and he also wrote for educational, horticultural and travel publications. They anjoy traveling, gardening and backpacking. They blog about their travels as The Idiots Abroad, and divide their time between Minnesota and Green Valley.
Q: You call yourself a ’60s radical. What does that mean and how did you live it out?
A: I was raised with conservative values... an altar boy and Boy Scout. Everything was God and country. As a true believer, I took it hard discovering the reality of the hypocrisy and bigotry at the core of American life. The Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam War and economic disparities demonstrated that America did not practice what it preached. A popular phrase of the day was “America – Love It or Leave It.” I rejected that... and pretty much all the rules... and became a cultural revolutionary. “America – Love It and Change It." Facing tear gas, beatings and arrests for demonstrating against the Vietnam War, I learned to distrust all authority. Eventually that meant disillusionment with the anti-establishment movement as well. We went underground.
Q: You’ve volunteered across the U.S. and outside the country. What have you done, and why do you do it?
A: I gave up opportunities for wealth and became a teacher and school counselor. I consider us subversives – practicing “radical humanism.” We lived simply, gardening and heating with wood. We raised two daughters, one adopted from Korea, and fostered three more. We served meals to the needy and worked on Habitat for Humanity projects in Minnesota, Guatemala, New Mexico and Georgia. I wrote for the American Hosta Society and online gardening sources and helped develop community gardens. Our focus was always on making the world better by making the little patch around us better.
Q: You were told nearly seven years ago that you had about two years to live. That hasn’t slowed you down. How did you feel when you got the news, and what was the game plan going forward?
A. Oh... it did slow me down! The news was brutal. In 2013, Idiopathinc Pulmonary Fibrosis meant irreversible... progressive... untreatable... inevitably fatal. We'd never heard of IPF, and suddenly we were facing rapid decline and death. For about a year I approached everything with, “Why bother?!” So many of my favorite things became impossible. It was a grief process that eventually resolved when I decided to change “dying from” to “living with” IPF. Though progressively harder to do with supplementary oxygen and physical limitations, we continue to travel and live active lives. I can no longer climb mountains or build houses, but have discovered a new career – volunteer online counselor for terminally ill people and their loved ones. Life is what happens when you are planning for something else!