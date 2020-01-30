George Grove was born in 1940 in Huntington, West Virginia, into a family where service to country was a time-honored tradition.
His father was career Navy, enlisting when he was 16, and he served in Guadalcanal, Korea and Vietnam. Grove enlisted in the Air Force immediately upon graduating high school and spent 22 years working with computers.
His son Ron continued the military tradition and recently retired from the Air Force as a colonel.
In 1973, Grove was assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and fell in love with Arizona. He remembered driving down Old Nogales Highway past this little place called Green Valley and thinking, “That’s where I’ll live one day.”
After retiring from the Air Force, he spent 13 years as a civilian employee. Grove and his wife, Lou Terry, retired to Green Valley in 2005, and he still loves it as much as he did back in 1973.
Q: You're the commander of the Arizona Rangers' Madera Company. Can you tell me how long you've been a Ranger and what drew you to the organization?
A: Growing up, I spent many Saturday afternoons listening as the Lone Ranger fought to bring law and order to the old West. It made an impression.
When I got to Green Valley, I volunteered with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary (Volunteers). I read about the Territorial Rangers and how their efforts contributed to Arizona becoming the 48th state. I saw how the modern-day Rangers are carrying on the tradition, and I wanted to be a part of that.
I realized I was at the go or no-go point, so I retired from SAV after 10 years and joined Madera Company in 2017.
Q: When not on duty, what activities in the Sahuarita/Green Valley area interest you most?
A: Trying to identify off-duty time is very difficult. In addition to Madera Company commander, I am also the assistant state community relations officer, so the majority of my time currently is spent doing Ranger business.
I try to squeeze in time to help whenever needed with special projects at our church. And for the past eight years, I have served as our neighborhood HOA representative.
Occasionally, my wife insists we need to get away, so we pack up and go off to check another item off our bucket list.
Q: What do you find is the best part about being an Arizona Ranger in the Sahuarita/Green Valley area?
A: There have been so many rewarding experiences, but having the privilege of escorting Honor Flight Veterans to and from their plane at Tucson International Airport has to be the most rewarding.
It’s incredibly inspiring for me to see how our veterans (and their families) react as the Rangers, in full uniform, stand at attention and honor them for their service.
I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Sahuarita Police Department, and especially with those programs that reach out to young people. Seeing the kids and how they respond lets me know that our future is in good hands.