Betsy Palacios was born and raised in Silver City, New Mexico. She graduated from Silver High School and attended college at Western New Mexico University, where she studied early childhood education.
She married right out of college and moved to Tucson. Betsy and her family moved four times in the past 22 years, finally settling in Sahuarita.
The family relocated because of job opportunities that her husband pursued. Her husband, James, began his career as a science teacher, and has been an administrator for the past 11 years.
Betsy and her family moved to Sahuarita in 2011. Palacios has three daughters, Kayla 22, Kieri 19, and Victoria, 16. She also has a 2-year-old grandson named Sebastian.
Q: You are executive assistant for SUSD Superintendent Dr. Manuel Valenzuela. How long have you worked for SUSD? In what capacities? How long have you been Dr. Valenzuela’s assistant?
A: I have worked for SUSD since August of 2012. I have been in my current position since I began working at SUSD. I have been Dr. Valenzuela’s executive assistant for eight years, approximately.
A: You and James work in education. How much of that bleeds over into your family life? Is it a major topic of discussion at home? How did it influence the way you raised your children? Have your kids gone into the field? What things did you/do you do as a family?
I have not always worked in the public education field, but education has been a big part of our lives, especially having three children attending school.
One of our priorities in raising our children has been education, and doing the best they can in school. My older children are attending college but not pursuing the education field. Since my children are older we have a very busy family life. Everyone is going in different directions, but when we have an opportunity, we like to eat together, watch sports and movies.
Q: What are the best things about living in Sahuarita?
A: The best thing about living in Sahuarita is having a small and supportive community. I also appreciate the layout of the community, specifically, the trails and the lake.