Three of the four cases filed against ADOT after a freak storm sent a wall of water roaring through Amado nearly three years ago have been settled out of court. A fourth case remains active.
The storm struck Sept. 2-3, 2018, quickly overflowing the banks of Sopori Wash near Amado, flooding a home and several businesses, including the historic Cow Palace restaurant.
An investigation of maintenance records by the Green Valley News indicated the culvert under Sopori Bridge had not been maintained for at least 10 years, and, according to the flood plain coordinator for Santa Cruz County, perhaps closer to 20 years.
The plaintiffs said more than 10 feet of dirt and debris that had built up in the wash diverted the water through Amado instead of sending it downstream.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining culverts under bridges.
The claim was consistent with what Pima County officials discovered about a month after the flood. They determined that sediment build-up and heavy vegetation under the bridge contributed to the flooding.
The bridge over Sopori Wash at Nogales Highway is supposed to have a 15-foot clearance, but one of the cells — the area under the bridge — was filled with nine to 10 feet of sediment and vegetation and another had five to seven feet, according to the county. Two other cells were clear.
ADOT silent
ADOT Director John Halikowski and his communications staff ignored several requests for interviews after the flooding. But in an unsigned email sent to the Green Valley News in December 2018, the department said it wouldn’t be unusual for a bridge to go unmaintained for 10 years “or for even a longer period.”
Andy Dinauer, the deputy director of Pima County’s Regional Flood Control District, said he informed ADOT about the sediment after the flood and said he was “flabbergasted by the fact that it’s been there so long there’s a really mature tree growing out of that sandbar. There’s obviously not been maintenance down there for, it’s got to be at least a decade,” Dinauer said.
Cases settled
Three cases against ADOT have been settled. The Green Valley News obtained two of the settlement agreements from the Arizona Department of Administration
•Lynne Greenes, who was leasing The Cow Palace, settled for $100,000 in May. Greenes was nearly four years into her lease when the flood sent four feet of water crashing through the back doors of the nearly 100-year-old Southern Arizona landmark.
The restaurant, now with signs of mold and often the target of vandalism, remains closed.
Under terms of the agreement, both sides pay their own attorneys costs, ADOT admits no liability, and Greenes cannot bring any future claims.
Greenes originally sought $275,000 for lost revenue, lost salary, employee salaries she paid after the flood, severance packages, clean-up costs and debris removal. She had 26 employees the day of the flood.
•Joe and Karen Henson received $48,000 for damage to their home, barn, alfalfa fields, pens and sheds on West Frontage Road.
Under terms of the agreement, both sides pay their own attorneys costs, ADOT admits no liability, and the Hensons are not allowed to talk about the settlement negotiations and can only say that the lawsuit has been resolved. The deal was struck in December.
•John Benck, owner of the Amado feed store and RV storage lot, has also settled his case, but the state has not yet released records sought by the Green Valley News. Benck filed a claim in 2019 for $433,512 against ADOT alleging negligence. The flood filled the feed store and destroyed and damaged vehicles in the storage lot on West Frontage Road.
Frank Bertolino, owner of The Cow Palace since 1987, said Monday he is still talking to the state and his case is active. He has not entered into a settlement.
His original lawsuit sought just over $2 million.
In September, two years after the flood, mounted game trophies had tumbled from the walls of the restaurant, the floors were littered with broken plates, and a mud-spattered baby grand piano slowly disintegrated in a corner of the main dining room.
“In an ideal world you’d hope that somebody would come to the realization that it shouldn’t have happened,” Bertolino said at the time.