The unit is nearly 60 years old but you wouldn’t know it from the way Leslie Doyle talks about her home at Villas West.

“It is brand new,” she said. “I have a brand new roof with a long-term warranty, a new HVAC system, a new thermostat, new insulation, upgraded everything.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?