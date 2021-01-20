Crash
Green Valley Fire District

Three people were injured Tuesday when a wrong-way driver hit two vehicles on northbound Interstate 19.

The crash occurred at 9:36 a.m. just south of Continental Road.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a vehicle driven by a 93-year-old Green Valley man headed south in the northbound lane. He was taken to a Tucson hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old Nogales woman in another vehicle also was taken to a Tucson hospital and released. A 31-year-old male from Yuma was taken to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley and released.

All three drivers had seat belts. The cause is under investigation.

