Three people were injured Tuesday when a wrong-way driver hit two vehicles on northbound Interstate 19.
The crash occurred at 9:36 a.m. just south of Continental Road.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a vehicle driven by a 93-year-old Green Valley man headed south in the northbound lane. He was taken to a Tucson hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 46-year-old Nogales woman in another vehicle also was taken to a Tucson hospital and released. A 31-year-old male from Yuma was taken to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley and released.
All three drivers had seat belts. The cause is under investigation.