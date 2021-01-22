Four people were injured, three seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Thursday at La Canada and Duval Mine Road in Sahuarita, according to police.
Police said a man was driving northbound on La Canada at 4:23 p.m. in a Toyota Corolla when it struck the passenger side of a Chevy Traverse driven by a woman turning left onto eastbound Duval Mine Road.
Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. The drivers and a teenager were taken to a Tucson hospital with serious injuries that included broken bones, an injured back and internal injuries. Another teenager had minor injuries, according to Green Valley Fire District.
A truck stopped at the intersection was struck by debris, police said. Sahuarita Police are investigating the crash.