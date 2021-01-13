If you notice a low-flying helicopter swooping around the Santa Ritas this weekend, everything is OK. It's wildlife managers from the Arizona Game and Fish Department counting wildlife, a process they do every two years.
Nate Foley said they are mostly looking for white-tailed deer and javelinas to determine how many hunting tags will be issued for the season.
"It's probably the most important component of what we do as far as setting those numbers and assessing the population," he said. "It's getting out in the helicopter, and we can see a tremendous amount more animals within a much larger sample size."
Counting wildlife
Foley said the Game and Fish survey would look for the same animals in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley on Friday and Saturday.
"The Catalinas historically have a very healthy population of deer, especially white-tailed deer," he said. "The Santa Ritas are the same. A really healthy population and very productive."
Foley said the javelina population is likely stronger in the Santa Ritas.
He said Game and Fish added Catalina to this year's schedule of eight sights because of the Bighorn Fire, which burned nearly 120,000 acres last summer.
Foley didn't know what kind of impact the fire would have on wildlife; sometimes it's beneficial. But after a lackluster monsoon, Foley said sparse plant growth could play into wildlife numbers.
The helicopter will make most of the deer run, which isn't necessarily bad. The movement makes them easier to see, but Foley said they try not to stress the animals.
"It kind of freaks them out a bit," he said. "They get up, they'll run, but that helps us see them. That movement is what we'll really key in on."
Foley said there are also plenty of times where deer will just stop and watch them.
Cold flight
Early Monday, Foley and fellow wildlife managers Alex Smallwood and Stu Whitmore stood in a dark Arizona Department of Transportation yard in Oracle, north of Tucson. The yard sits at the base of the Catalina Mountains.
With temperatures dropping to the low-30s, it's cold. But inside the helicopter will be colder.
Foley pointed to a small helicopter sitting in the open and noted they removed the doors to make it easier to count the animals.
Smallwood had seven layers of clothes to keep warm.
Contracted pilot Mike Brinkworth started flying for Game and Fish in 1999, and said the temperature could drop fast inside as the helicopter speeds along. But he goes without the added layers and gloves to better operate the controls.
It's not a routine flight, either. Brinkworth said the helicopter stays low, dropping under 100 feet.
"You're down low, twisting and turning," he said. "When an animal jumps out at you, you got to be conscious of terrain, wind and all that. Do all the right things at the right time."
And those twists and turns make flight surveying a job that isn't for everyone.
Foley and Smallwood said they enjoy the flights. For Whitmore, not so much, but he said it's nothing he couldn't handle.
"You'll see things," Smallwood said. "The chances of us seeing a mountain lion are pretty high. It's one of those things people don't generally get a chance to see."