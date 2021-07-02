The state Department of Agriculture returned to Sahuarita on Friday to make another attempt at ridding the area of feral bulls hanging out in parks, roaming neighborhoods and walking in the streets.
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said the state would move a bull trap it has near Rancho Resort to another area in that community; set up several game cameras; and are trying to secure an additional bull trap for the northern end of Rancho Sahuarita. He also said they would use a tranquilizer gun if they found cattle or bulls in the area Friday.
Noland said a bull tranquilized by the Agriculture Department in May weighed about 1,800 pounds, “and it was much smaller than the one an officer had to dispatch just before that incident.”
Despite the efforts in May, police have had several bull sightings called in by residents. Officers chase the bulls off the road and redirect them to the desert. The bulls and wild horses historically haven’t been an unusually sight in summer, but a prolonged drought had the bulls staying through winter, often in public green belts and parks. Officials have not been able to find an owner; the bulls are not branded.
“Often, the bull is grazing or drinking water,” Noland said in an email. “While grazing, cattle may not look like a serious safety issue, it is in such municipal settings. The cattle can attack people, move into roadways and cause collisions. When they believe they are threatened, cattle are much faster than many people realize and can fairly easily jump fences when motivated.”
Noland said residents should call when they see a bull or cattle in a park, neighborhood or on or near a road when not behind a fence. He said his department is working with the state and local ranchers and property owners, “and most of the time they are addressed without having to dispatch the animal, but having to dispatch the animal can be a reality under certain circumstances.”