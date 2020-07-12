Rescue workers on Sunday ended a third day of searching for a Tucson man who has been missing in Madera Canyon since Friday.
Jacob Wing, 45, went into the canyon with a friend and they became separated, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada.
Estrada said Sunday that searchers ended operations about 4 p.m. and would return Monday. He said Wing's vehicle has been towed from the parking lot.
"We're a little perplexed by it all," Estrada said Sunday afternoon. He said law enforcement officials are talking to the friend and to Wing's girlfriend to get a better handle on the situation.
The friend reported Wing missing about 10 a.m. Friday to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Santa Cruz County took the lead when it was determined Wing likely crossed into that county at some point.
On Saturday and Sunday, the search involved Department of Public Safety Rangers, Border Patrol and rescuers from both counties, according to Estrada.
Estrada said Saturday that Wing might have a phone but that service is non-existent in many parts of the Santa Rita Mountain range. Estrada didn’t know which trail Wing was hiking when he became lost.