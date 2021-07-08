A man whose three businesses were damaged in a 2018 flood in Amado has settled with the state for $210,000.
John Benck’s settlement agreement, signed in April, was released last week by the Arizona Department of Administration.
His is the third settlement following a freak storm that dropped a half-foot of rain in the area, sending a wall of water down Sopori Wash and into the small community 10 miles south of Green Valley.
The storm struck Sept. 2-3, 2018, quickly overflowing the banks of Sopori Wash near Amado, flooding a home and several businesses, including the historic Cow Palace restaurant.
An investigation of maintenance records by the Green Valley News indicated the culvert under Sopori Bridge had not been maintained for at least 10 years, and, according to the flood plain coordinator for Santa Cruz County, perhaps closer to 20 years.
The plaintiffs said more than 10 feet of dirt and debris that had built up in the wash diverted the water through Amado instead of sending it downstream.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining culverts under bridges but has never acknowledged responsibility.
Three businesses owned by Benck were damaged — Amado Feed & Pet Supply, Amado Westside RV Storage and Amado Trailer Sales, all at 2957 W. Frontage Road, Amado.
Two other parties have also settled their claims against the state.
•Lynne Greenes, who was leasing and operating The Cow Palace, settled for $100,000 in May.
•Joe and Karen Henson received $48,000 for damage to their home, barn, alfalfa fields, pens and sheds on West Frontage Road near Benck’s businesses.
Under terms of all three agreements, both sides pay their own attorneys costs and ADOT admits no liability. The parties can file no future claims.
Total payout in the cases is now $358,000, with one yet to be settled.
Frank Bertolino, owner of The Cow Palace since 1987, said this week his case is active and he has not entered into a settlement. His original lawsuit sought just over $2 million.