The large Amaranth build up outside the new 30-acre mitigation bank at Canoa Ranch is how the area looked before the Regional Flood Control District scraped eight inches of material from the mitigation area.
Pima County's Regional Flood Control District plans to put the final touches on a 30-acre in-lieu fee mitigation bank at Historic Canoa Ranch at the end of the week, providing a large wildlife habitat space and a potential dedicated revenue source into the future.
Civil Engineering Manager Deirdre Brosnihan said the district would likely finalize transferring the mitigation bank to the county's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation department soon after contractors finish hydroseeding the area. She said Flood Control typically structures projects to remain under its control for one year to ensure everything is up to standard before turning control over to NRPR for ongoing maintenance.
The mitigation bank also wraps up three major projects at Canoa Ranch — the 2.5-acre cienega, six-acre pollinator garden and 30-acre mitigation bank. Brosnihan said the mitigation bank could also expand to cover around 90 acres in the future should the need arise. But that expansion would come with extra work.
"We've built 30. The other 60 haven't been designed yet," Brosnihan said. "There are always a lot of lessons learned. So, it's good that we designed one, and now we have lessons learned to transfer to the next one."
Pesky weeds
One issue county staff from NRPR and Flood Control contend with at Canoa Ranch is Amaranth — commonly called pigweed.
Brosnihan said Amaranth isn't a non-native species, but she added it isn't a desirable plant species.
"Especially as the monoculture it was at," she said.
NRPR is currently contending with lingering effects from Amaranth issues in the pollinator garden, which Flood Control finished in June 2020. Amaranth overgrowth in the pollinator garden resulted in many of the county's desired plants dying out during Amaranth removal operations.
Park Manager April Layher said the weather significantly impacted the Amaranth growth in the pollinator garden.
"Because we had a huge crop of Amaranth — aka pigweed — that just exploded and got out of control," she said. "So, we had to work really hard on clearing all that out."
Layher said in addition to the Amaranth blocking the sun for the desired plants, javelina also made their way into the area and ate some of what the county intentionally planted in the garden.
In June 2020, the county's nursery program coordinator Andrew Hatch told the Green Valley News it took 909 plants to complete the pollinator garden. The county planted about 600 in the cienega.
On Friday, Flood Control Registered Landscape Architect Sandy Bolduc said the 30-acre mitigation bank received 1,978 shrubs and 225 trees.
Brosnihan said Flood Control also took lessons from the pollinator garden project and applied them to the mitigation bank to get it started on better footing. She added the changes could also help NRPR's smaller crew with maintenance in the future.
Flood Control adjusted from spot-treating invasive and non-desirable plants to more intensive measures like scraping eight inches of soil off all 30 acres. Brosnihan said the idea was to remove the Amaranth and tumbleweed seed to provide a "fresh slate" to hydroseed during the project's final stage.
"Due to the strategies (Brosnihan) mentioned, we are anticipating a better result than the Pollinator," Bolduc said by email.
On Friday, Flood Control's contractor reported a slight delay that put laying the final hydroseeding touches late into the week of April 10-14.
"We learned that in the pollinator garden because that was one of the challenges," Brosnihan said about adjusting when to complete hydroseeding and additional scraping. "When we were able to really highly manage the pollinator garden using our construction teams, we had kept it weed-free. But (Layher's) team is a lot smaller. So it just got out of hand."
Brosnihan said county staff plans to restore the pollinator garden, but the details are still in the works.
Mitigation bank
After receiving clearance, the county began work on the 30-acre in-lieu fee mitigation bank in February 2021. Flood Control worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to receive approval for the mitigation bank, which acts as a credit location for other agencies.
Brosnihan said when a project disturbs the Waters of the U.S., the Army Corps will assign a mitigation rate.
"Sometimes you're able to do that mitigation within your project area," she said. "But other times, say if you're in like a narrow roadway and you're disturbing Waters of the U.S., but you don't have room in your project area to do a mitigation right on site, you'll purchase credits from a mitigation bank."
Brosnihan said an example of disturbing the Waters of the U.S. would be if a transportation department needed to put a culvert in during a project where Waters of the U.S. exists.
"That's a permanent impact to the Waters of the U.S. — you've taken a sandy bottom, and you're now making it a, say, box culvert, as an example," she said. "And so that permanent impact equates to Waters of the U.S. impacts."
That's when the Army Corps would assess the mitigation needed based on various factors, including the amount of vegetation removed.
The county's in-lieu fee mitigation bank could now act as an Army Corps-approved location for those agencies to compensate for a project's permanent impact elsewhere. The county also gains benefits in the process, like habitat recovery, land preservation and a source of funding to maintain it.
"That's definitely part of it," Brosnihan said. "It allows projects that otherwise couldn't do mitigation on-site to have a bank they could purchase from. But it also funds us to do 30 acres worth of restoration at Canoa Ranch."
She pointed to the remaining Amaranth fields near Canoa Ranch as an example of how the mitigation bank's current area already provided landscape improvements.
"If you look at the 30 acres and you look a little to the north and little to the south, you can see what the 30 acres looked like before we started," Brosnihan said about the fields of Amaranth.
