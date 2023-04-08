Pima County's Regional Flood Control District plans to put the final touches on a 30-acre in-lieu fee mitigation bank at Historic Canoa Ranch at the end of the week, providing a large wildlife habitat space and a potential dedicated revenue source into the future.

Civil Engineering Manager Deirdre Brosnihan said the district would likely finalize transferring the mitigation bank to the county's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation department soon after contractors finish hydroseeding the area. She said Flood Control typically structures projects to remain under its control for one year to ensure everything is up to standard before turning control over to NRPR for ongoing maintenance.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

