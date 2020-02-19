A former Pima County resident called the Pima County Sheriff's Department Friday to report someone gained access to her 401K account and stole $30,000.
The victim told a deputy her bank found some discrepancies in her account recently and upon further inspection discovered $30,000 had been taken from the account before she'd moved from Pima County to Missouri.
The woman provided a deputy the name of a potential suspect saying her account has voice recognition as a security measure and she recognized the person's voice.
Her bank and the PCSD are investigating.