A 20-minute shopping trip proved costly to a Sahuarita woman Thursday.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said the woman called police around 2 p.m. to report that when she came out of the Safeway on West Duval Mine Road after a quick shopping trip she discovered someone had removed a bank envelope from her purse containing $800.
She'd left the purse on the passenger seat of her mini-van and when she came back discovered it had been rifled through, Almodova said.
Officers found no damage to the vehicle and suspect she left it unlocked, he said.