When Betty Malesky decided it was time to put her home up for sale and move to Silver Springs senior community, she left some items behind to deal with later.
She never dreamed the heartache that would stem from that decision.
On Nov. 6, her real estate company held an open house. She's convinced someone walked out the door with her wedding dress during the event.
She discovered the theft this week when she dropped by her former home. The dry cleaner-like bag containing her dress was no longer in the back of her walk-in closet. Instead, it was front and center.
"If the closet hadn't been open, I probably wouldn't have noticed," Malesky said. "The bag and the hanger were still there, but the dress was gone."
Malesky's Realtor, Joette Schenck of HomeSmart, is saddened by the loss, but said "there's no evidence of it happening at the open house. Visitors are closely monitored."
Moreover, Schenck said only licensed agents in good standing are able to obtain keys.
When Malesky married her late husband, Joe, on June 10, 1971, she opted for an upbeat, "springy" dress. It was her second marriage and back then, people frowned upon brides wearing white for a second wedding, Malesky said.
Her size 6 dress was a silk organza with a floral design and sheer sleeves.
"I kept it through all of our moves and we moved several times," she said.
She and Joe got married in Cleveland and it traveled with them to various homes throughout Ohio, Texas and Arizona.
To this day it was "like brand new," she said.
"It really looked great," she said.
Malesky said Schenck tried to report the dress stolen, but was rebuffed since it wasn't her property. When Malesky called the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, she was "brushed off," she said.
She ended up filing a report Thursday after calling the Green Valley substation directly.
Malesky, who was a genealogy columnist for the Green Valley News for years, remains shocked by the theft.
"I can't believe someone would come into an open house and take something. It's sick," she said. "I mean, they're obviously a low life."
Still, if they wanted to return the dress, Malesky said she wouldn't pursue charges against them.
"If someone brought the dress back, there'd be no questions," Malesky said.
She turns 81 this week and its return would be "the best birthday present I could get."