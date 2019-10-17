A 22-year-old Sahuarita man was placed on three years' probation Thursday after admitting to stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a handful of relatives.
Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner ordered Matthew James Donovan to maintain full-time employment while on probation and to pay restitution to his victims, although the amount has yet to be determined, said Deputy Pima County Attorney Malena Acosta.
According to a pre-sentence report, a Sahuarita Police investigation launched in April revealed Donovan had stolen checks from two relatives and negotiated them for more than $11,000.
One month later, one of the relatives reported coming home to find his cabinet-style safe, which was bolted to the wall, gone. Inside the safe was $50,000 worth of jewelry and firearms, the report stated.
The victim's U.S. Border Patrol duty belt, which had a department-issued Taser in it, was also missing.
The victim told police Donovan was the only one home at the time of the theft.
Two weeks later, another relative called police to say that Donovan had called her to ask for a jump start and when she got home, she discovered her home had been burglarized and her jewelry taken.
During the subsequent investigation, detectives learned Donovan and his friend, Ruben Eduardo Alvarez, had done business with 11 different pawn shops a total of 21 times between January and June and each pawned item belonged to one of three relatives.
Donovan and Alvarez each received roughly $3,200 each from the pawnshops, the report stated.
On June 5, Pima County Sheriff's deputies found Donovan's pickup truck in an Amado park known for drug activity, according to a report. Alvarez arrived at the park and said Donovan was in Nogales.
Deputies contacted Sahuarita police, stolen jewelry was found in the truck and Alvarez was arrested.
Donovan was arrested the next day by the Tohono O'odham Police at a local casino hotel.
Donovan pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to one count each of facilitation to commit fraud schemes, theft and facilitation to traffic in stolen property. He could have received up to two years in prison.
According to the presentence report, Donovan said he stole from his family because he was angry with them, but he is now sorry for his actions and wants to make positive changes in his life.
Donovan has no prior criminal record, denies having any substance abuse issues and has been working full-time since August.
Alvarez pleaded guilty to three counts of facilitation to traffic stolen property. He could be placed on probation or he could receive up to two years in prison when sentenced Oct. 29.