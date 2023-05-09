On Feb. 14, an eastbound Landstar Inway Inc. semi rolled into the median on Interstate 10 between Rita and Kolb roads, spilling its nitric acid cargo.
According to a Pima County report released May 3, I-10 closed in both directions for about 24 hours. Responders issued shelter-in-place orders, with inclement weather causing a second order Feb. 15.
The county's report stated 19 local, county, state, federal and support agencies, departments and organizations responded to the incident.
The Green Valley Fire District didn't receive a call to the multi-jurisdictional response, but personnel said they regularly train as part of a regional team should such an event occur along the I-19 corridor or the surrounding communities.
GVFD Deputy Chief of Operations Greg VanAlstine said crews from Tucson Fire Department, Drexel Heights, Golder Ranch, Northwest and Rincon Valley fire districts train together.
"We do a lot of our training regionally," he said. "It kind of helps us out because we're able to do these larger drills and train — roughly every month we have a training with the region."
A GVFD hazmat crew at Station 155 on Campbell Road near Quail Creek was training last week.
Fire Capt. Matt Hughes said teams dealing with a hazmat spill could find themselves in mixed crews, and training together gives them a chance to build a relationship before dealing with a serious incident.
VanAlstine said the training varies, with sessions covering different types of materials or transportation methods.
"They try to stretch it out throughout the year, so that way they're kind of hitting all parts of that," he said about hazmat scenarios. "So, our technicians here in Green Valley are part of that system."
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said officers also receive training for hazmat scenarios.
"But our role as law enforcement is limited," he said. "And this is in part to training level as well as an equipment level. Hazardous material incidents are rare — that's the good news. But when they do hit us, obviously, certain protocols have to be followed. Otherwise, things can be worse."
Noland said SPD officers trained in April on identifying hazmat placards found on railcars and over-the-road transports.
"We would respond to an incident, whether that would be a train or a tractor-trailer rig, or, I suppose, a business that could have some type of materials that are normally safe but something has happened that has created a leak or something along those lines," he said.
SPD would initially respond to an incident and determine the material involved. Noland officers have a guidebook in their vehicle and receive annual update training.
Typically, law enforcement will establish a perimeter based on what the guidebook establishes for specific materials and other factors.
"Part of our responsibility, besides establishing a scene, is trying to figure out how big of an area it may reasonably impact and then putting out notifications to the public, contacting our local media, etc.," Noland said. "So, think of it as Nixle notifications, our town website, webpages, the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun and other news organizations to get the word out."
SPD would also initially set up its own field operations and then be in quick communications with Pima County.
"Then, we would have to figure out if it goes regional," Noland said.
VanAlstine said identifying materials, researching their properties and getting a situation contained is the goal when a hazmat situation arises.
"And we usually call the (National) Weather Service and find out which way the wind is blowing to make sure that we can isolate or evacuate in that area," he said. "And then you make sure that there is no immediate threat to life or health. That's the main thing."
Once responders complete those initial steps, VanAlstine said the situation slows down quickly. Two major parts of hazmat response are safety and research, with teams dedicated to focusing on both aspects.
"Research, all they do is they find out what the tanker or cargo truck is carrying, and dive really deep into the chemical properties, the vapor pressure, what it does if it catches on fire, what if it mixes with water. I mean it is really, really in-depth," VanAlstine said.
GVFD has a relatively new truck dedicated to hazmat, filled with gear, suits and equipment to respond to hazmat and rescue calls. Hughes credited fire Capt. Mark Lytle, the hazmat coordinator for Green Valley with getting the truck outfitted.
VanAlstine said all firefighters receive 24-hour OSHA hazmat training, which he said is more of a first responder training. But he said GVFD also has a more in-depth group of hazmat technicians, who receive far more training.
"I'm one of them, and I remember I was in school for a long time," he said. "I think I was in school twice a week for six months when I had to do my hazardous materials technician."
GVFD has 10 hazmat technicians and ensures it splits them among the district's three shifts. While major hazmat incidents are rare, common hazmat calls are far more frequent. VanAlstine said crews respond to one to two calls per shift.
"A weird smell — a lot of times it's sewer gas coming up from their P-traps or something like that, which we can tell with our air monitors," he said. "Sometimes it's somebody left the pilot light on. So, we start at the very basic and get up to, I think, last year, we had a diesel tanker up at Canoa Road that was leaking."
VanAlstine said the caller initially thought the leak began in the truck's fuel tank, but it turned out the tanker was the leak's source. GVFD crews began their response at about 2 p.m. and completed the call around 2 a.m.
"So, you can see how it went from a basic one engine, one battalion chief to multiple chiefs, multiple engines, and also we added DPS in there with their hazmat team, and they came out of Phoenix," VanAlstine said.
When it comes to hazmat, VanAlstine said it is important for the public to know that emergency personnel are vigilant about product moving on I-19 and nearby railroads. He also said the routine training prepares first responders for an incident.
"We train for this and these different types of incidents continuously to make sure that if it ever does happen, we're ready for it," VanAlstine said.