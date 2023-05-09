Battalion Chief Joseph O'Brien

Battalion Chief Joseph O'Brien holds fittings used to stop a pipe leaking hazardous materials. The kit is part of the equipment filling Green Valley Fire District's hazmat truck containing tools for various scenarios crews might find during an active situation.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

On Feb. 14, an eastbound Landstar Inway Inc. semi rolled into the median on Interstate 10 between Rita and Kolb roads, spilling its nitric acid cargo.

According to a Pima County report released May 3, I-10 closed in both directions for about 24 hours. Responders issued shelter-in-place orders, with inclement weather causing a second order Feb. 15.

Hazmat

GVFD's hazmat vehicle is equipped with tools and gear crews would need during an active hazmat call or during rescue operations.
Firefighter Mike Ramsey

GVFD firefighter Mike Ramsey holds one of the district's training hazmat suits used for the highest level of protection.
Ramsey and Hughes

GVFD firefighter Mike Ramsey and fire Capt. Matt Hughes look in a bag containing an actual hazmat suit used for the highest level of protection. The suits are individually wrapped and used only once for safety purposes.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?