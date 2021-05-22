COVID-19, for all its drawbacks, has given birth to a cargo ship of invention when it comes to giving volunteerism a shot in the arm.
Organizations are sharing observations, experiences and innovations as they work to rejuvenate volunteer forces – the lifeblood of Green Valley – after such a long hiatus.
The biggest challenge: Making volunteers comfortable enough to return.
Pre-pandemic, at least 70 percent of Green Valley residents held at least one volunteer position and typically more, said Joyce Finkelstein, volunteer coordinator at the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse, which recruits volunteers for more than 100 organizations.
But as the world plunged deeper into COVID, cases spiked and fear set in, non-profits hemorrhaged help. Closures expected to last a few weeks turned into months.
“I always say there is a special place in heaven for our volunteers. However, they are not going to put themselves or their families at risk,” Finkelstein said. “So they started to take a step back.”
That meant hard choices for some organizations forced to look at their missions and the help they had to carry them out.
Some groups became innovative. Forced to scrap traditional fundraisers in the past year, they went online to host virtual auctions, concerts and board meetings. Some smaller groups came to a screeching halt, Finkelstein said, especially those that provided direct service such as rides to appointments. Some have bounced back.
Older people once reluctant to pursue technology gained savvy, she said. Facebook, long a way for the older crowd to connect to grandchildren, had skills that transferred to platforms such as Zoom, and the older crowd eagerly picked them up.
No organization had more logistics to cover during COVID than the White Elephant thrift store, said Commander Doug Kenyon of the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers. SAV, which didn’t see as much fallout in its organization, helps out with security there.
White Elephant General Manager Karen Lavo likened the operations to a Walmart. Through it all – with volunteers themselves sick or recovering, caring for sick family or opting to stay home, orientations for newcomers and gluing herself to news and health updates — Lavo was in her element.
“Nothing surprised me,” she said. That meant continual adapting if a worker didn’t show up, working the floor herself and having to scrap the organization’s traditional events, including the parade.
Help from the courthouse community service program waned and, like always, the volunteer force was light on volunteers willing to do heavy-lifting. But the newbies are helping filling the void.
The White Elephant has about 500 volunteers and was closed twice for a total of about nine months during the pandemic.
Operations are nearing pre-COVID numbers; a full day now employs 75 to 100 volunteers as opposed to at least 100 prior. Volunteers out during the closures expressed disappointment they couldn’t get up and come to work, she said.
“Everybody just wants to get back on track,” Lavo said.
A few volunteers won’t be back, and if they come, may not get the same duty, she said, “But each day, each shift becomes their own little family. It’s rewarding.”
Bringing them back
Bringing back volunteers hinges largely on them feeling comfortable in their surroundings, embracing change and attitude, Finkelstein said.
Bottom line, volunteers will likely return. A lot are bored and want to give back in ways besides writing a check, Wes Moulton said. He’s office/program administrator, trains and coordinates volunteers for Valley Assistance Services, a non-profit that connects people with health, wellness and support service providers.
Finkelstein believes the number of volunteers will be up as the pandemic winds down but fewer will be in person.
“Volunteerism has changed as it should; everything needs change to survive,” she said.
Organizations that haven’t already developed procedures and protocols to bring back volunteers need to get moving, she said.
Finkelstein also advocates directness: ask straight out what it’ll take a volunteer to come or stay aboard and modify situations that don’t work. “People want to help people but they need to feel safe at what they’re doing.”
Polling is also needed to see how a veteran volunteer’s skills may have changed after such an unsettling year. Over time, maybe their arm-lifting ability has waned, but they could switch to checking on Alzheimer’s patients.
The most successful organizations have kept in touch with all sides needed to making them function well, Finkelstein said. Some have developed newsletters and eblasts, or beefed up existing ones to convey new ideas and wrinkles to traditional tasks.
Overdrive
Knowing the coronavirus would spawn more need, some organizations rallied early and recast their service delivery. At VAS, an errand-running corps was added to routine transit services to help people at home, Moulton said.
Other organizations have collected sanitizers, wipes and toilet paper; food banks called on the National Guard to help deliver food to client’s cars and provided food backpacks for kids even when schools wasn’t in session.
For job-seekers, VAS opened a computer lab by appointment so they could update resumes, search for employment and attend webinar meetings. People also come for tele-health appointments, to apply for SNAP (formerly Food Stamps), unemployment, WIC assistance and Medicare savings programs.
An uptick in needs from Hispanic residents became apparent; Moulton recalls an especially profound case involving a person who’d suffered a stroke, had no insurance, limited English skills and was behind on blood pressure medication and Medicare benefits.
Space with privacy is allowed to phone callers on health and financial-related matters, and college-placement testing.
A backpack food program was launched with help from Albertsons Foundation to aid patrons largely in Amado, Arivaca, Tumacacori and Rio Rico.
For its volunteers, VAS is providing training, flex-work schedules, keeping everything by appointment and making sure they’re thanked, Moulton said.
Finkelstein is optimistic that as restrictions and residual tension ease, volunteerism will re-emerge vigorously.
She invites anyone interested in volunteering for a good cause to contact gvsvolunteering.org or call (520) 625-5966, ext. 600.