Green Valley Fire District's staff and Fire Corps volunteers are receiving more calls for snake removal as temperatures rise, bringing more sightings in residential areas.
Poison Control Center Director Steve Dudley said there were 128 reported snake bites in Pima County from March to November 2022. Nine bites occurred during the same period in Green Valley and Sahuarita's three ZIP codes — 85614, 85622 and 85629.
This year, Green Valley Fire Corps volunteer coordinator Kevin McNichols said volunteers and operational support techs with GVFD started receiving increased snake removal calls during the day beginning about three weeks ago.
"Not necessarily every day, but there would be some mornings where we had four or five calls in the morning or a couple of calls as it starts to warm up and stuff," he said. He said they had seven snake calls before noon on March 20.
McNichols said responders have seen bull snakes but the majority are rattlesnakes. He said the snakes they've seen are moving a little slower right now with some cooler temperatures lingering in the area, but added that would start to change.
He recalled responders receiving as many as 20 or more calls per day during last year's snake season.
Residents within Green Valley Fire District's service area can call 520-629-9200 for snake removal. McNichols said it's free as part of the district's services.
Rural Metro Fire, which serves the northern part of Sahuarita, does free snake removals for its subscribers.
"People can give us a call anytime they have them in their yards," McNichols said. "We know that people don't want to take the time to see if that's a good snake or bad snake — they think snake, and they're like, 'Ugh.'"
The Fire Corps and GVFD responders remove snakes from residential areas and relocate them to open desert. McNichols said they don't take them too far and keep them in the same part of the community due to snakes' territorial requirements.
He said responders also remove the occasional Gila monster, with their territorial requirements keeping relocation sites a little closer than snakes. McNichols said they typically move them into the open desert within about a quarter-mile from where responders found them.
"With them being endangered, chances are if you have a Gila monster in your yard, it's probably been there for 20 or 30 years and you've just never seen it," he said.
McNichols said Gila monster calls vary.
"There are some days where you might get a couple and then it might be a week or two before you get another one once we're in the full swing of summer," he said. "You just never know what type of animal it will be, whether it's a Gila monster or snake, until we get there."
McNichols said preventive measures are best for people and pets to avoid costly run-ins with venomous snakes. He said a snake could strike its body length away. He said people should keep their eyes on it and move away.
"If you have a pet and you can make it to a snake-avoidance class or something of that nature, then, hopefully, it will help your pets steer clear of the snakes," McNichols said. "So, that way, you don't have to go through the agony and expenses or recovery time of an actual snake bite."
Sonoita-based dog trainer Jill Cruz offers snake-avoidance training in the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas. Cruz said she has filled her Green Valley group training sessions through mid-May.
"Everybody does it differently," she said. "I use a shock collar because it's the most effective way to let the dog know that scent, that sound and that sight of the snake is a bad thing."
Cruz said when it comes to dog behavior, untrained aggressive dogs might try to fight the snake and friendly ones might try to make a new buddy.
"I had two golden retrievers today that I was training," she said last week. "Goldens are notoriously super friendly. They can't believe something doesn't like them."
She found golden retrievers tend to try multiple attempts at making friends with the muzzled venomous snakes she uses during training sessions. Cruz said she uses snakes with intact venom glands to give dogs a better grasp of a snake's scent in the real world.
She said snake-avoidance training and pet owner awareness is a year-round task since snakes could appear anytime, not just during their most active seasons.
As for humans, Dudley said the best thing people could do after a snake bite is to remove jewelry and tight clothing around the bite area, then go straight to a hospital for observation or treatment.
"The doctors in the hospital give us a call and we'll help them manage the snake bite," he said.
Dudley said people might not know that the Poison Center will continue to follow and help a patient after they leave the hospital for up to three months after the incident.
"To make sure they're doing well still, make sure they're getting necessary lab work and then track and monitor their progress," he said, adding lingering effects could last from days to years in extreme examples.
As for things not to do, Dudley said the list is long, but he said the biggest misconception is cutting or sucking on the wound. Dudley said that doesn't help and could worsen the situation by introducing bacteria.
He also said using ice or tourniquets could also make the situation worse when dealing with Arizona's native venomous snakes.
"That, in other parts of the world, is very helpful, but not for our snakes," Dudley said. "It actually makes it a lot, lot worse because now what happens is the venom is contained into a smaller area, and it does a lot more damage than it would have done if you had just left it alone and got to a hospital."