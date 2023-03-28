snake

Green Valley Fire Corps removes a snake from a residential area.

Green Valley Fire District's staff and Fire Corps volunteers are receiving more calls for snake removal as temperatures rise, bringing more sightings in residential areas.

Poison Control Center Director Steve Dudley said there were 128 reported snake bites in Pima County from March to November 2022. Nine bites occurred during the same period in Green Valley and Sahuarita's three ZIP codes — 85614, 85622 and 85629.

Parking lot snake

Picking up a snake

Green Valley Fire District crews and volunteers move snakes to the desert outside of populated areas, but keep them in their same territorial zones.


