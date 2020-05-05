Pima County had to get rid of a hive of bees at the Green Valley Justice Court on Monday as warmer temperatures bring bee season to Southern Arizona.
The county hired a private company to exterminate the bees.
Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll said the bees occupying a Sheriff's Department storage unit behind the courthouse had been a nuisance to staff and constituents for about two years.
"The most important thing is that they're gone," Carroll said. "I have an employee who suffers from anaphylactic shock. So, the one time that she did get bit as a teenager, she passed right out."
He said he wanted the Pima County Sheriff's Department to address the issue but said they didn't see a problem. The Sheriff's Department, Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers and Justice Court share the county complex on La Cañada Drive south of Joyner-Green Valley Branch Library.
Lt. Derek Ogden, who heads the Sheriff's Department's Green Valley substation, said the bees weren't an issue and hadn't bothered anyone. Ogden said they moved the storage unit for pending construction and the bees were taken care of at the same time.
Carroll said he had to go the county's Facilities Management a couple of months back to get the job done. Until Monday's extermination, he said the county only provided temporary relief with spraying at the hive's entrance. He said that would last 60 to 90 days, and then the bees would come out again.
Bee season
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said as temperatures begin to warm up, they anticipate more bees in the area as migrate.
"We had a couple of situations last year where we rescued a puppy from a bee attack and a major bee infestation down in the Springs," he said. "We basically make sure people are safe. If it's an active attack, we'll try and protect and mitigate the attack. But then we turn it over to bee professionals to remove the hive."
Pratt said GVFD hadn't had any bee attack calls yet.
"It's not uncommon for us to get a bee swarm call where the bee ball will be flying over somebody's property or maybe they'll swarm around a water source or particular tree while they're migrating," he said. "They'll be coming shortly."
He said firefighters use water and fire-suppression foam to disperse the swarm when there is an active attack.
Pratt said people should stay away from bee balls – a swarming mass surrounding a queen – when they are on the move. As they migrate across the Southwest, they will be looking for water and places to rest, he said.
"The bees may become threatened and, obviously, they will attack," Pratt said. "Golfers on the golf course can run into the swarms in the trees or around the pond areas."
He said most often the bees will move on and typically don't create a fixed hive unless they find a desirable location — holes and cracks in walls and structures.
Last year was a busy season for bee attacks in Green Valley.
In March 2019, a 12-year-old Lab mix died after GVFD pulled the dog from an active bee attack and transported it to a veterinarian. GVFD firefighters had to foam the bees for more than an hour before they dispersed.
In July, a bee-removal worker was stung more than 40 times on Abrego Drive south of Continental Road. GVFD took the man in his 50s to the hospital after bees got into his suit and attacked his face, head and neck.
In another July incident, GVFD used foam to disperse a swarm that attacked a puppy in the 800 block of Placita Canalito. The vet removed around 200 stingers from the three-month-old puppy.