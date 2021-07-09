Two domestic ducks facing potential peril while the Quail Creek pond of which they’re so fond was under repair are faring swimmingly in their favorite paddle ground now that their domain has been restored.
For eight months, the waterfall and accompanying ponds — largest of which serves as a golf-course water obstacle — were shut down for renovation and a new pump, leaving the ducks to adapt.
Concerned residents recently shared their flight — er, plight — fearing the long stretch during which the ponds were in various phases of emptiness, especially when feather reports turned mercilessly miserable. Among them was Jan Delcour, who years ago brought the genial duo aboard, regarding it a bucolic setting for birds.
They also worried that the ducks would become easy pickin’s for wild predators, as the mallards were partial to seeking sanctuary in the uppermost pond overnight.
Since the pools were refilled last week, they’re happy as larks, said Rosie Evans. She’s one of a dozen neighbors who’ve visited daily to feed them. Her husband, Bob, who formerly ran a pool-service business, set out a couple kiddie pools, refilling them often to keep them cool. Green Valley firefighters helped augment the upper pond’s water supply, which was rapidly evaporating in the extreme temps.
Now, the ducks are happy as larks, stirring at the quack of dawn for another day’s swim and eagerly anticipating a few landscaping improvements in the community’s plans, contemplating paradise even more perfect.
“I swear they’re smiling,” Rosie said. “I’ve seen them romping down the fairway and jumping into the pond or sometimes sleeping in the pampas grass.”
They embrace a healthy regimen to avoid the ducktor. Like their caring custodians, they’re not cuckoo for quacks either.