Rambow is back.
No, not that one. Dave Rambow, the float committee organizer for Green Valley Elks Lodge 2592.
After an 18-year hiatus, the Elks are entering a float in the Country Fair White Elephant parade.
As a former home builder, Rambow used his architectural know-how and illustrated the float with detailed drawings with a 3/8-inch scale.
Rambow said everybody got on the bandwagon when it was proposed to get back into the parade business.
Nan Lux, who’s on the float committee, said it’s possible the the Elks Lodge let it slide for nearly two decades because nobody wanted to head up the effort until Rambow stepped up. He became an Elks member in 2015.
“One of the primary goals of our parade entry is to promote new membership through increasing public awareness of what the Elks do to support our Green Valley are community,” Rambow said.
What do they do? Live music Friday and Saturday nights, karaoke on Wednesday night, seasonal and competitive themed events, bingo, trivia groups, golf activities, games of chance and Ladies Auxiliary events. That’s just the short list.
Following the parade theme “Celebrating Life in the Desert,” Rambow’s design includes desert critters, quail, cactus, a saguaro and popular local activities golf and bingo.
Before design work began, a flat-bed had to be secured. Lux took on that job.
Then serious planning and design work began.
Rambow did the drawings but said designing and building the float was a joint effort. The float will pay homage to the benevolent activities and charitable entities the Elks help — the food bank, Red Cross, veterans, drug awareness events and scholarships they offer while representing the social aspects of Elks membership.
“The float will offer the public an awareness of what we do,” he said. “There will be color, action and music with line dancers performing briefly in front of the judges with country and Western music.”
The float will also feature DJ Michael Reeves and his karaoke equipment up front and about 15 Elks members on both sides of the main stretch of the float.
The Elks logo and motto, “Elks Care – Elks Share,” will be prominent, and the bottom of the float will be decorated with purple fringe and gold festooning, the Elks colors.
Two convertibles will cruise behind the float. One will carry Past Exalted Ruler Tom Curren and present Exalted Ruler Brent Mahaffy and his wife, Chris. A second vehicle will carry Elks life member Gordon Barnett and his wife, Sarah.
Why? “Because they’re both 101 and still dancing,” Rambow said.