Robert Larkin was 6 when he heard the buzz.
On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, he looked up from his Sunday comics spread out across the living room floor of his family’s Pearl Harbor home. His father was still reading the rest of the newspaper.
“They’re just practicing," his father said. "Nothing to worry about."
But by 8 a.m., the rumbling and whirring of airplane engines had grown so loud, Larkin said, that he followed his neighbors outside to investigate.
Eighty years still haven’t dimmed the memory of what the Green Valley resident saw.
“The Japanese were right over us,” Larkin recalled. “One guy even tipped his wings and smiled at us. I know they could’ve, but to this day I still don’t know why they didn’t hurt us.”
Larkin and his brother stood mesmerized in the yard until their mother called them back inside: “It just came on the radio...we’re under attack.”
They ran inside, slammed the door and said goodbye to their father as he headed for his battle station on the USS Sicard.
“They really caught us asleep at the switch, and it was just terrifying to me,” Larkin said. “No one was expecting a war.”
A day of infamy
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military launched a surprise aerial attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, near Honolulu.
Just before 8 a.m. that Sunday morning, hundreds of Japanese fighter planes descended on the base where they damaged or destroyed more than a dozen naval ships and about 180 military aircraft in just over an hour.
More than 2,400 American service members and civilians died, and another 1,178 were wounded.
On Dec. 8, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed Congress, famously calling it “a date which will live in infamy,” and asked to declare war on Japan. Days later, the United States officially entered World War II.
The aftermath
Sitting in their house that December morning, Larkin and his family could do nothing but listen and watch the walls shake.
“The concussions from the bombs were so strong, we were just rocking and rolling in there. Dishes were pouring out of the sink, out of the cabinets – everywhere,” he said.
“And when the USS Arizona got hit, the noise from that explosion was something else – it dwarfed all the other bombs. It covered our entire neighborhood in this thick, black smoke.”
But almost more frightening than the attack itself, Larkin said, was the way it left the community afterward. The peaceful Hawaiian town he had come to love as a child was never the same.
“You can’t imagine how peaceful it was before it happened. We just loved it there because there were so many kids to play with, and we had coconut trees in the front and a huge avocado tree in our backyard,” Larkin said.
“Our dad had ordered my brother and I new bikes for Christmas that were delivered a few weeks early, and it’s a good thing we rode them when we did because that’s the last we ever did.”
Larkin can’t remember exactly when his father returned after the attacks, only that when he did eventually come home, he brought a bucket of black paint.
Neighbors began coating their windows and doors as a precaution against future raids. And with the war drawing more men out to sea, people on the island felt even more afraid.
“The radio was giving us reports that enemy paratroopers may be coming in at any moment and all sorts of things. We were all freaking out,” he said.
The attack also put Larkin’s seventh birthday party, planned for the next day, on hold.
“The invitations had already been sent, but I remember my mom telling me that day that nobody was going to come to my birthday party,” Larkin said.
For the rest of December, Larkin and his family lived in a sort of limbo. On Christmas, they packed what they could carry, shipped the rest, and boarded a troop transport to San Francisco.
He was there
A full lifetime would pass before Larkin saw Hawaii again. He followed in his father's footsteps, joining the Navy shortly after his 17th birthday, but soon discovered a greater passion for working with his hands. He entered trade school, became a draftsman and started a career as a contract engineer.
He was the only member of his family to attend the 50th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, in December 1991, but said he's glad he did. It gave him a rare opportunity to reflect on the day, in the place where it happened, and connect with other survivors.
He rented a scooter to explore the island where he spent his early childhood, eventually riding right up to the house his family was living in that infamous day.
“I saw this fellow on the stoop there, holding a kid, and I called out to them. I said, ‘Hey! I used to live here in the '40s! The only difference is the porch!’”
The man lobbed back a familiar question that Larkin has heard throughout his life: “Were you in World War II?”
“I’m proud I get to tell people, ‘I was there when it started.’”