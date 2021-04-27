Covid’s a rough one. After more than a year, it’s hard to recall the old norm. And contemplating the new one – whatever that’ll be — is daunting.
At least one heartening throwback may be returning, though — the therapy dogs who visit school kids to help them learn to read, and assisted living and memory care centers, where they provide companionship and break up the routine. It’ll be a while yet, but the drivers say “absolutely” they’re hoping to reinstate dog calls.
One pooch has a particularly inspiring story providing some well-overdue optimism for the future.
Cookie’s journey
Shake paws with Cookie, a Golden Retriever endearing as all get-out. She now lives happily with Karen and Jack Simmons in Sahuarita, but originally comes from Istanbul and peril akin to a pandemic — for animals, anyway. Call it a rescue of global proportions.
All that’s really known to the rescue chain is that Cookie was found among other dogs turned out onto the streets. That’s not unusual when their star quality turns stale after the pups reach adulthood and get kicked out of the house.
They’re called Turkey Dogs.
Anyone who knows Goldens knows street-hustle survival and snarling for scraps isn’t in their DNA. Cookie, who’s about 5, still chews rocks, probably from her days foraging for food.
“Once considered a status symbol by the wealthy in Turkey, Goldens have become more common and less valued, and hundreds end up being released onto the streets,” according to the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies (GRRR) website, an organization that helps find homes for Goldens displaced for various reasons.
“With few shelters available, dogs of this good-natured breed frequently starve or become prey to the thousands of feral dog packs in the forests around the city.”
In Turkey, few live to be seniors.
Thanks to Yasemin Baban, a dog-loving Good Samaritan on the Turkey side who has made rescuing the discarded from streets and forests her life’s work, more than 150 dogs have travelled 6,100 miles to loving homes through alliances with rescue groups in the United States. Cookie came through GRRR near Denver.
Funded by sponsorships ranging from $1,000 to $2,680, the transports involve flights out of Istanbul, stopping in Frankfurt for customs, then on to Denver, said Francie Rakiec, GRRR executive director. If that sounds pricey, a Golden from a quality breeder can run $1,000 to $4,000.
Sponsorships cover Turkey-to-U.S. transport; vet care is provided once they arrive, and they’re groomed. Orthopedic or other surgery needed, GRRR pays for.
Denver-bound flights began in 2016, and facilitated two to three rescues yearly, six to 20 dogs per trip. At first, GRRR had to get 20, then were able to get 10. Since COVID-19 struck, they’ve only been able to get six dogs at a time due to changes in airfreight routing.
The organization has done 15 rescues with help from volunteers and veterinarians on each end. They’re delivered to the airport by van and shipped in kennels. Adopt-a-Golden in Atlanta created the rescue program in 2014. Rescue facilities in other cities have also been involved, but Rakiec is unsure how many still transport from Turkey.
“There were several in the beginning but the numbers have since dropped,” she said. “Some now rescue Goldens from China and Korea.”
Baban’s work has been steadfast.
“She is a wonderful person,” Rakiec said.
How do the dogs fare after their trip? First, they get a chance to stretch, play and get acquainted with their sponsors at the rescue shelter. All do great in their new homes, she said.
“They are generally very friendly.”
COVID has posed challenges – because their flights no longer go directly into Denver International, the most-recent group landed in Chicago in November, requiring a 1,000-mile road trip to GRRR.
The next rescue is planned for May, with perhaps another two this year, Rakiec said.
Service connection
Karen and Jack Simmons were heartbroken when their beloved Golden, ChaCha, died unexpectedly at age 11 in 2018. So was the Continental School community, who knew her from her therapy work helping students concentrate on and improve their reading skills, starting in 2014. Their outpouring of condolences after ChaCha’s passing included a care package and hugs from the kids.
The couple sought a companion who, like ChaCha had, could become a therapy dog with the Read to a Dog program sponsored by The Animal League of Green Valley. It would need to be special, requiring some formal direction, but also the temperament.
“Some dogs have it, some don’t,” Karen said.
Timing was key; they wanted a dog to complete the training and report for duty the coming school year for mission literacy. Paws down, Cookie — who’d not displayed any signs of abuse and seems well-adjusted — fit the bill. The Simmonses adopted her and met her in Denver after she landed in 2018. She’s since graduated from training and served two years as therapy dog before COVID forced the program to heel.
They’d adopted another rescue, Bailey, in 2016, also from GRRR after a previous owner relinquished her, although she’s not from Turkey. Going on 13, Bailey has served three years as a therapy dog.
Rustin Lathen adores the dogs, but books not so much, until last year.
“He was a struggling reader,” said dad Steve, who heads Continental’s Student Services.
But the family has three dogs at home, and Rustin found it relaxing with ChaCha at his feet in the classroom. It was not intimidating to read to a dog. Things changed, dad said. Now 10, Rustin ticks off favorites: “The Great Unexpected,” “Call of the Wild,” “Zane and the Hurricane” and anything by Gary Paulsen. He likes the escape aspect of stories, how Paulsen’s character learns to survive.
Rustin now relishes choosing books for reading assignments and can’t wait for Sahuarita’s new library to open.
“It’s really big and looks like it’ll have a lot of good books,” he said.
Currently, COVID-19 restrictions require students to read online only.
“We hope that next year we can get the hard-copy books into their hands,” and that Read to a Dog resumes, Steve said.
It’s likely, Animal League board president said Kim Eisele said of the years-long program.
“It’s so helpful … and such a beautiful way to learn, with the dogs’ unconditional listening and love,” she said. “It’s good for these dogs, too.”
All are certified with American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizenship and know their commands.
“Probably the program will have to be revamped, it’s impossible to say right now,” but she’s got “every intention” of bringing it back, Eisele said. It looks like the Simmons’ four-footed therapists will indeed return.
“The manner in this breed is what’s so special,” Karen Simmons said. “I’d like to think Cookie survived the streets by going from school yard to school yard. She loves balls, and all the kids over there play soccer.”
It was barely a day after ChaCha died that the Simmons heard more Turkey Dogs were about to arrive.
“I was thinking it was too soon to replace her, but then our whole focus that summer was getting Cookie trained to start the new school year.”
From ruff beginnings, something paws-itive.