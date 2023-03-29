Whether it is a visitor's first time or their hundredth heading out to the Historic Canoa Ranch, ranch manager April Layher says she often hears the same things.
“People will just go on and on and on about how beautiful it is, and what a treasure it is,” Layher said.
“Many people are just so, so grateful to Pima County for putting effort into this and creating this beautiful space for the community,” she said.
The Raúl M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park, which comprises over 4,800 acres, has been nationally recognized for its natural, historical and multicultural heritage. But while firmly rooted in Southern Arizona history, the property just east of Green Valley also has big plans for its future.
Life on the ranch
The area now known as the Raúl M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park was first officially surveyed in 1821 as part of the San Ignacio de la Canoa Land Grant, which spanned more than 17,000 acres.
From the mid-1800s through the early years of the 20th century, the land was occupied by a variety of settlers, and was bought and sold by several different businessmen who expanded the land holdings and ranching operations over the years.
Levi Manning, a Tucson businessman and cattle rancher, would eventually buy the now 30,000-acre Canoa Ranch property around 1912, transforming it into one of the most progressive ranches in the Southwest. In addition to several breeds of cattle, the Mannings began raising prized Arabian and Clydesdale horses.
When Levi Manning died in 1935, his son Howell Manning continued to expand the land holdings. By the early 1950s, Canoa Ranch enveloped more than 340,000 acres (between what was owned and leased from others), had thousands of head of cattle, and employed dozens of cowboys, some of whom came to the U.S. from Mexico by way of the Bracero Program.
The ranch headquarters grew to contain several adobe buildings for the Mannings, their employees and their families, as well as stables, a tack room, a forge, school, a lake for recreation and even a baseball field.
For many years, Canoa Ranch was also the social hub of the Santa Cruz Valley, as the Mannings played host to gatherings that occasionally drew the likes of composers, like Irving Berlin, politicians, governors, and movie stars in the area to film.
A gradual decline
Howell Manning Jr. – the son of Howell Manning Sr. – was destined to inherit Canoa Ranch until his death in an auto accident in 1951. Howell Manning Sr. and his family continued to live and work on the ranch, but began selling off portions of the property as ranching operations fell into economic decline.
After Howell Manning Sr.’s death in 1966, his wife, Evelyn Manning, sold the remaining portion of the original land grant – including the water rights – to the Duval-Sierrita Mining Corp., which proved to be the final blow to ranching operations at Canoa Ranch.
With Evelyn Manning’s passing in 1970, what was left of their life on the ranch began to decline – vegetation suffered from a lack of water, the lake dried up, and the adobe buildings fell into disrepair for lack of maintenance.
For the next few decades, a succession of corporations owned the remaining Canoa Ranch property until Fairfield Homes – one of the largest developers in the Green Valley area – bought the remaining 6,000 acres in 1995, with plans to convert the land into housing and retail space.
Pima County restoration
During the 1980s, the ranch’s historical and cultural importance was reaffirmed by several community efforts aimed at preserving its story.
In 1989, the Tubac Historical Society passed a resolution to save the remaining structures at the historic ranch, and the buildings were subsequently listed in the Green Valley Community Plan.
And in 1995, growing concerns from citizens over Fairfield Homes’ plans to develop Canoa Ranch resulted in action by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
U.S. Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva, then a member of the Board of Supervisors, was among the supporters for preserving the ranch. Grijalva had lived on the ranch with his parents until he was 5, after his father had come to the U.S. from Mexico in the 1940s to work as a cowboy as part of the Bracero Program.
In 1997, Pima County voters would approve $2 million in bonds for the purchase of 4,800 acres of the original 17,000-acre San Ignacio de la Canoa Land Grant from Fairfield Homes. In honor of Grijalva’s efforts, the property was formally renamed the Raúl M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park in 2007.
That same year, the ranch was placed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Canoa Ranch Rural Historic District, and Pima County finalized its master plan for the park, which has served as the guiding document for its rehabilitation, management and future use.
Present day
Since then, Pima County, along with teams of professional contractors and volunteers, has been working to restore the ranch property as much as possible to its 1950s appearance.
Using traditional methods and materials, crews have revitalized several adobe buildings and have reconstructed the ranch’s extensive corral system using mesquite wood logs and original hardware.
From 2017 to 2020, the county also reintroduced a 2.5-acre lake to the property, a cienega (marsh or wet meadow), and added several historic and native plantings to the surrounding area, all of which have worked to transform the property into a premier birding spot.
With the support of the Friends of the Canoa Parks, a volunteer management group of the Green Valley Council Foundation, the ranch also plays host to a number of outdoor concerts, lectures and other community events throughout the year, all of which raise money to support restoration and preservation efforts at the site.
And the latest project – the restoration of Manning Senior House, and its transformation into a cafe and social hub – is on track to be completed in 2023.
In reimagining the Manning Senior House, Matt Smoger, parks superintendent for Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department, says his team wanted to spotlight all the historical, recreational and natural resources the ranch has to offer, while making it more accessible to everyone.
Whether people come to the ranch to hike the Historic Anza Trail, walk around the lake or take a tour of the grounds with a docent, all visitors need a place to “sit down and soak up” their experiences, Smoger said.
Reconstructing the home into a community gathering place and social nexus is also rooted in the ranch’s history.
“The Manning family was actually known for a lot of the social events they threw here, so in thinking about how people may use this space, we really were trying to emulate what the Manning family and residents used the house for, and also how the public might use it moving forward,” he said.
“We’ll be looking to have offerings of outside parties, and private parties that could rent the Manning Senior House for things like weddings or holidays, just like the family used it.”
The theme of family, Smoger said, is also one that has remained consistent throughout the planning stages, and one he hopes every visitor feels when they come out to the ranch.
“The site historically is about family, and that's something we always keep in mind: how can everyone come together? I think now more than ever, getting people together to share an experience in the outdoors – that’s a great experience we can offer through our parks.”