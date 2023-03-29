Whether it is a visitor's first time or their hundredth heading out to the Historic Canoa Ranch, ranch manager April Layher says she often hears the same things.

“People will just go on and on and on about how beautiful it is, and what a treasure it is,” Layher said.

Grijalva home.JPG

The childhood home of U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, who lived on the ranch until he was 5, is a preserved part of the historic compound at Canoa Ranch.
Lake.JPG

Pima County reintroduced a 2.5-acre lake to Canoa Ranch in 2017, which has since transformed into one of the county’s premier birding spots.
Manning Senior House construction, back.JPG

Construction on the Manning Senior House is underway, transforming the historic family ranch home into a cafe social hub for visitors. Renovations are expected to be completed in early 2023.
National Register marker.JPG

The Canoa Ranch Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007.
Stables.JPG

Remnants of a rodeo riding ring and horse stables still remain on the south end of the Canoa Ranch property. Pima County has plans to revitalize this area, and add a campground nearby.


