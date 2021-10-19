You might want to add patience and flexibility to your Christmas shopping list this year. And have a Plan B in case things don’t pan out.
As of Tuesday, there were a record 100 container ships off the coast of Long Beach and Los Angeles waiting to enter and unload, with 45 more on the way. Typically, there are 17 ships in line.
All of that is affecting the supply chain, and Green Valley and Sahuarita are feeling it.
Advice from local businesses? If you see something, buy it. If you need to order it, do it now but understand it might not come through quickly or at all. Everything from golf clubs to sewing machines are affected. Some businesses said they’ve been dealing with it for more than a year.
Largely driving the shortages is a host of supply-chain issues in part sparked by COVID workplace restrictions, staffing cutbacks and plant closures, among other hang-ups.
Consumers are at the market’s mercy, with surging gas and food prices, seaport backups, truck driver shortages, brimming warehouses, higher postal rates, workforce layoffs and the added insult of bad weather.
“Major retailers are expecting a strong holiday shopping season but have warned of limited inventories, longer shipping times, labor shortages and fewer discounts,” Morgan Stanley economists said in a recent note to investors.
Among the hardest hit locally are retailers of goods from Asia. Most golf clubs are manufactured in China, which is reeling from a number of economic challenges, among them a power crunch related to coal shortages.
Roughly 90 percent of major sewing machine brands are now made in Asia, many higher-end models subject to backlogs in microchip production — the same shortage affecting vehicles.
“We’re looking at a six-week lag, at least, getting anything from China,” said Gary Adkins, a staffer in Quail Creek Country Club’s pro-shop. Golf bags, also from Asia, are also getting hard to come by, he said.
“It’s completely dicey to get anything before Christmas if it’s floating off any major port of entry.”
Some favored products have disappeared altogether, such as the Okey sporting-goods line including golf towels, a bestseller, said merchandising manager Tanya Wiley. “We can’t find the vendor anywhere.”
Whenever she spots holes in inventory, she goes straight to the vendor to see what’s available that moment.
“Whatever they tell me, I order it that day. I have a lot of stuff that comes in during October, so I’m not worried yet. Spring stuff, I’m hoping for in January. I’m hearing that will be harder to get. The materials should be in China by now for them to be processing, but they’re shut down.”
If that’s the case, spring stock could be restricted too.
Artists idled
On a smaller scale, but also minus a popular product, is Sue’s Creative Coyote shop in Continental Plaza, which sells eclectic handmade décor, jewelry, gift soaps and novelty clothing. Big this time of year are hand-designed, clay luminarias, perfect for candle-burning during the holidays.
Made by an artist from Minnesota she met at a trade show, the raw materials from Mexico became hard to come by so she’s limited to the half-dozen or so left on hand, shop owner Sue Simmons said. Mugs also from south of the border have experienced arrival delays.
Most inventory is manufactured in California, where some selection is limited due to health issues among makers.
She’s hoping holidays 2020 don’t repeat, when business was down 75 percent due to many closures in general, and people isolating.
“I’ve been pre-ordering but artists are seeing materials shortage,” she said.
The majority of sewing machines now come from Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand, most if not all suffering the pinch of delivery issues, said owner Donny Cathey, who opened his third Tucson-area Cathey’s Sewing & Vacuum location three years ago, in Sahuarita.
Container shippers are rocking from cost hikes in fuel, and per-container costs have soared by as much as 100 percent over previous years, he said. Depending on contents and destination, a 40-foot container once costing about $2,500 for shipping can now be as high as $30,000, he said.
In the current trucking market, drivers are charging whatever they want. By the time a load reaches a warehouse, “it’s become basically a nightmare.”
Across the board, products are costing 6 to 10 percent more as a result, he estimated.
In 2020, his three stores experienced a combined $600,000 loss, partially due to a weak fourth-quarter, when they usually participate in large merchandise shows, which were canceled due to COVID. Because of strong sales since, though, they recovered the deficit, and this year is looking up; the season’s largest show is back this year, and of 140 or so booths, Cathey’s will have 39 of them as a major sponsor.
“There’s been a very large influx of younger people getting into the hobby,” Cathey said. “As bad as it was, it’s been a very busy time. We could hardly keep some in stock.”
Golf shop
At San Ignacio Golf Club’s shop, the supply-chain situation is “definitely impacting how we get our merchandise,” said Ronnie Black, director of golf.
“Some arrives bit by bit, some backordered, but we're seeing a bit of improvement filtering in,” he said.
“We do have clubs, clothing, balls, gloves, towels and gifty items like beverage tumblers. We never know if we’re going to get (something) or in what time frame. Sometimes we order clothing six months in advance and are told it might take another month. We were told it’s best to keep a place in the line if we want orders.”
“It’s made me realize, it’s not just front-line workers affected, but factories shut and items just not getting shipped,” he said. “We’re telling customers, ‘If you see something you want, get it.’”
A recently publicized strike involving 10,000 workers for John Deere tractor company in the Midwest, fed up with laboring extra hours for months because of COVID-related worker shortages, has Steve Kirk, a staffer at Haven Golf Course in Green Valley, a bit nervous. The course already experiences shortages of repair parts for maintenance equipment, as well as apparel and golf balls.
“Like everyone, we’re waiting on the ships,” Kirk said. “It’s kind of like a domino thing, with one piece out of whack, everything’s out of whack.”
Few local retailers reported vast spreads of empty shelves, although most have seen changes coming.
Read the sign
In January, owners of Green Valley Ace Hardware, Marie and Michael McAuliffe, posted a notice in the store headlined, “America’s New Goal.” It reads: WHATEVER WE CAN GET, WHENEVER WE CAN GET IT, AT WHATEVER PRICE IT IS, IN WHATEVER CONDITION IT’S IN, FROM WHOEVER WE CAN GET IT, WITHOUT ANY RECOURSE.”
“We approach everything related to inventory as if it’s the first time, because the way we did things in the past no longer exists,” Marie said.
Native Gardens plant nursery and retail gifts, which features items from 20 countries, is seeing some supply-chain effects but are working around them, owner Harry March said.
Talavera pottery involves about a year’s wait, longer than typical, but it’s made on a contract basis with a 20% or so overrun due to breakage or flaws, but he can get the overburn whenever he wants. Anything from India is more of a crapshoot, due to trans-ocean shipping.
“I’ve been waiting for some things three to four months," March said. All other countries are pretty well caught up.”
Customers seeking wildflower seeds may be short on luck due to a lack of rain last spring in areas that produce the seeds, he said.
Patti Sherman, manager at Nancy Pantz boutique off Continental Road, counts the store fortunate due to mostly sourcing from the U.S. or Canada. Some jewelry from Guatemala has been harder to get, expected three months ago but just now arriving due to container ship delays. Items from Vietnam and Turkey are hard to get; delivery of fabrics got delayed because of COVID, because factories closed, she noted.
“We do suggest customers buy fall and winter clothes when they see them because we can’t guarantee they’ll see them again. (Orders) have been slow but might be easing up some,” she said. “The thing is, food, everything is affected worldwide.”
If you’re bent on giving books as gifts, know that a lumber shortage this summer affected paper pulp and cardboard supplies, the latter of which is heavily committed to making shipping boxes for online orders. There are also few physical plants domestically that can actually print books, and some have gone bust during the pandemic.
Not a problem for Green Valley booksellers.
“So far, book orders are flowing,” and she’s not finding deliveries slower, said Diane Sevick, owner of The Book Shop on Esperanza Boulevard. She’s required to order a minimum box of 15 from a particular warehouse, but they don’t all have to be the same book, but that’s pretty standard. For her, the shop’s having no seasonal trouble.
Then what’s in all those freighters bobbing in seaports? “Car parts,” Sevick said. “I’m trying to buy a new car.”
At Quail Run Books just around the corner, owners Duane and Kari Johnson “have more than ever,” he said of their stockpile of used books. “If someone wants a new book, we try to order new. But with pre-ordering books, we’ve run into unavailability (but) at this point not experiencing any issue. Not to say we won’t, but based on our business model, we don’t think that’s an issue.”
First choice a bust? He suggests giving gift certificates and sending selections from their new greeting-card line, which come with bookmarks, to the bibliophiles on your list.
Mostly what owners of the popular Watch and Wonder shop are experiencing are slower deliveries, said Helena Pedersen, who runs the Sahuarita establishment off Duval Mine Road with husband, Ken.
“We don’t have a huge amount of merchandise and the mail is a little slower, but we can deal with it,” Helena said. “We have to explain it to our customers, but most understand and know it’s going on all over the place. What used to take three or four days now takes more than a week.”