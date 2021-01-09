Green Valley’s Got Talent scored the right act for its first foray into a virtual show.
Dancer Jose Veliz is used to facing a camera, and that’s the way season five of the popular show will reach audiences this year.
“I’m used to being in front of the camera, used to performing 120 times what I need to because the camera takes away,” he said. “The whole explaining my music and stuff, I was definitely nervous. But as soon as I started dancing it went away.”
Veliz, 24, was among several acts slipping into the Community Performance and Art Center over the past several days to tape their performances in front of 200 empty chairs. Nothing new for him, he regularly creates his own videos for his Instagram account, B.e.y.o.n.d_t.h.e_t.r.e.e.s.
Veliz said he was excited to get the call inviting him to participate in the virtual season, and he’s hopeful it can earn him more exposure for the dance and music he creates for social media.
GVGT Artistic Director Larry Worster said the season is going all virtual for its three shows in January, February and March, and will continue to highlight new acts.
To create digital versions of the shows, they are having performers who auditioned last year, as well as performers from last season, come to CPAC to record their acts for videos which will be released free on YouTube and their website, www.gvgtalent.org. The first show is expected to be released Jan. 13, and will be archived online.
“I imagine the people out there watching and how are they going to feel like we are inviting them into our living room,” Worster said. “We love this room,” he said of CPAC, where the show has been staged all five years. “It's a small room that only seats 200 and it does feel kind of like an intimate performance, and with this we want to capture that intimacy.”
Videos will feature performances by four talents along with short interviews delving into the creative process.
“Early on, I found out that in order to keep the show flowing I have to do something in between and I got tired of hearing myself talk,” Worster said. “I started asking the performers questions and I realized the audience really wants to know what goes on in the minds of these people, what goes on in their minds and how do they come to a performance.”
Normally, shows feature five or six artists and can run for over an hour, but Worster said a virtual format doesn’t hold an audience’s attention quite like a live experience; they’ll be 35 to 40 minutes.
To create each video it takes recording, selecting what to include, editing and releasing them to the public. Worster is working with a videographer John Bransky and CPAC to record the material. They are giving themselves a week to finish their first video of the season.
“How much time we'll be in the studio, I can hardly tell you,” he said. “It all depends on how quick we move.”
Along with the logistical shift, a virtual format offers a set of pros and cons on the performance side.
“Doing video, it's weird from a couple different perspectives,” he said. “The benefit is you can take multiple takes and it has the curse that you can get multiple takes because then you expect yourself to be perfect. With a live audience you make some mistakes but it doesn't really make a difference because the live audience kind of covers up for it.”
There's no audience to play to except for a couple members of the team involved in the recording process and a quiet room.
They are offering these shows for free and are counting on donations to fill in the gap between a grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the cost of producing the shows.
Ultimately, Worster hopes the virtual shows give viewers motivation to pursue performance themselves.
“One of the things I had envisioned for Green Valley’s Got Talent is that everybody who comes to a show can envision themselves being there in the show and can understand the artistic, creative side of themselves and think, ‘Well, here's someone who’s not much different than me,’” he said. “I would love for someone to come away with the idea that they can do anything that they want.”