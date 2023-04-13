Peaks

Chuck McCullen, Judy Richards, Joan Barwin, Helen Queen, Karen Collinson and Lynne Cote look over their collection at The Peaks on Tuesday.

 Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News

Residents of The Peaks at Santa Rita are helping provide nutritious breakfasts for children during school vacation breaks.

Residents, staff and friends held a breakfast-cereal food drive Tuesday that brought in 180 boxes for the Community Food Bank of Green Valley.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

