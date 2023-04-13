Residents of The Peaks at Santa Rita are helping provide nutritious breakfasts for children during school vacation breaks.
Residents, staff and friends held a breakfast-cereal food drive Tuesday that brought in 180 boxes for the Community Food Bank of Green Valley.
To show its appreciation, staff at The Peaks hosted a Breakfast of Champions for residents who donated. The ‘Mmm, Mmm Good’ breakfast included scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns and fresh fruit.
“Having worked in the non-profit area for years. I have known people who are just one job loss or a medical crisis away from food insecurity,” said Lynne Cote, Sales Manager at The Peaks at Santa Rita.
Tuesday’s breakfast food drive will help local residents and their families and children to avoid going without breakfast when financial situations threaten the importance of healthy and nutritious breakfasts.
Santos Yescas, resource manager for the Green Valley and Amado Food Banks said, “During vacation weeks when school isn’t in session, children often go without breakfast, and cereals are a healthy option to replace any meal.”
The Peaks residents, staff and friends donated 169 Thanksgiving pies to the food bank in November.
